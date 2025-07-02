Does Thomas Massie Have a Bloc of 10 'No' Votes or Not? Here's...
Jeffries May Not Be Ready to Endorse Mamdani, but He's Happy to Rush to His Defense to Attack Trump

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | July 02, 2025 9:15 PM
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani emerged victorious out of last week's Democratic mayoral primary in New York City, and is that much closer to actually becoming mayor of our nation's largest city. Mamdani's far-left views have put Democrats in quite a situation, with even fellow New York Democrats being hesitant to endorse him. Earlier this week, as we covered, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) mentioned he had congratulated Mamdani, but did not yet endorse him, claiming, "we don’t really know each other well." With President Donald Trump aptly raising concerns with Mamdani, though, Jeffries has rushed to defend him.

"As President of the United States, I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York. Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City, and make it “Hot” and “Great” again, just like I did with the Good Ol’ USA!" Trump posted on Wednesday morning, as Katie covered earlier

Such a post post comes as Trump also shared on Tuesday during his visit to "Alligator Alcatraz" that if Mamdani will not cooperate with ICE agents and instead uphold New York's sanctuary status, Trump will have him arrested.

Jeffries took notice of Trump's post, also on Wednesday morning, calling him out with a cringeworthy post over X as he shared a screenshot along with his two cents. 

"Stop lying about Assemblyman Mamdani," Jeffries whined. "He is neither a communist nor a lunatic. And New York City doesn’t need to be saved by a wannabe King," he claimed. Supposed "fact-checkers" have used such a narrative to try and defend Mamdani, even as he supports policies such as freezing the rent and city-owned grocery stores, as well as "free" childcare and public transportation. The city has been in dire straits when it comes to crime and illegal immigration, other issues which Mamdani would  almost certainly be catastrophic when it comes to actually fixing. 

"Besides, you are too busy destroying America with your One Big Ugly Bill to do anything else," Jeffries also claimed to conclude his post, even as Trump has been quite busy when it comes to major plans such as going after Iran and their nuclear program, touring "Alligator Alcatraz," announcing trade deals, and yes, looking to get the One Big Beautiful Bill to pass the House and make its way to his desk. Through it all, Trump has enjoyed "history making" approval ratings among his fellow Republicans while Democrats are in disarray, including over whether to impeach Trump, again. 

This wasn't even the only cringeworthy post from Jeffries on Wednesday. He stood on the steps of the Capitol to rant and rave against the megabill to emphasize Democratic opposition, with his remarks also full of fearmongering. He's even still claiming that "people are going to die," as he's claimed before

Such hysteria via this video clip and more were highlighted by Nick Arama over at our sister site of RedState to thoroughly mock the minority leader.

