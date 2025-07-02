Trump 'Heavily' Involved in Final BBB Push
Trump Vows to Save New York From a 'Communist Lunatic'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | July 02, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

On Tuesday "Democratic socialist" Zohran Mamdani officially locked in as the Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City. He did so with a vow to oppose President Donald Trump's agenda in Washington D.C. and around the country. 

Trump, a New York native, has taken notice. 

"As President of the United States, I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York. Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City, and make it 'Hot' and 'Great' again, just like I did with the Good Ol’ USA!" Trump posted on Truth Social Wednesday. 

Mamdani has said he will not cooperate with federal immigration agents if elected in November, protecting New York's "sanctuary" status and harboring of criminal illegal aliens. 

During a visit to "Alligator Alcatraz" in Florida Tuesday, Trump warned Mamdani will face consequences if he engages in obstruction of federal law enforcement proceedings. 

"The President of the United States just threatened to have me arrested, stripped of my citizenship, put in a detention camp and deported. Not because I have broken any law but because I refuse to let ICE terrorize our city," Mamdani said in response. 

Meanwhile, Mamdani's communist positions continue to be exposed and even top Democrats are baffled about what to do with his candidacy.

