Nancy Pelosi's Body Language Says Everything About the Latest Trump Impeachment Push

Not that I care, but who is leading the House Democrats right now? It’s supposed to be Rep. Hakeen Jeffries (D-NY), aka Temu Obama (or discount Obama), but he’s allowing the inmates to run the show. If he were in charge, he would’ve nipped this latest impeachment push in the bud. Some House Democrats felt President Trump launched an illegal war with the air strikes on Iran last weekend. Is there anyone home up there? It wasn’t illegal, and those making that argument seem to forget the endless air campaigns Barack Obama waged, including an air strike that killed Anwar al-Awlaki, an American citizen and al-Qaeda terrorist.

Advertisement

He was on a kill list for Obama’s drone operations, the Disposition Matrix, and imagine if today’s liberals discovered that Trump had Americans on a kill list. Yes, my point exactly—there’d be hypocritical pandemonium among with leaderless, rudderless group of cretins.

Nancy Pelosi’s facial expressions and body language regarding this failed impeachment push say it all:

You know things are bad for the Democratic Party when even Nancy Pelosi can't get on board with impeaching Trump over striking Iran. pic.twitter.com/nM2KABXb5Z — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 24, 2025

When it came down to it, 128 Democrats joined Republicans to lay waste to this unserious motion with a bunker buster (via Fox News):

The House of Representatives voted along bipartisan lines to quash a lone progressive lawmaker's bid to impeach President Donald Trump Tuesday afternoon. Lawmakers agreed to table the measure in a 344–79 vote. A vote to table is a procedural mechanism allowing House members to vote against consideration of a bill without having to vote on the bill itself. The resolution was offered by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who was infamously ejected from Trump's address to a joint session of Congress earlier this year for repeatedly interrupting the president. […] Liberals who joined Republicans include all three members of House Democratic leadership – House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, R-N.Y., House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and House Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., voted to table the measure.

Hahahahaha: Democrats in Disarray https://t.co/73k8G3BHsk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 25, 2025

Yeah, the better move would be for Democrats to pressure Green to nuke his impeachment bid, but whatever. Then again, it did expose the entire mass response from Democrats as a sham. While none explicitly called for Trump’s impeachment, the statements all reeked of it vis-à-vis ‘why didn’t Trump inform Congress,' ‘he needs our approval to drop bombs,’ ‘illegal wars,’ and ‘no imminent threat from Iran.’ That last one is a killer; Iran wasn’t a threat. It’s why Democrats will always lose on national security matters.

Also, is this why Pelosi was so quick to dismiss this latest push?