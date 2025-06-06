'People Will Die': Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer Cannot Handle This Bill

As President Donald Trump and Elon Musk find themselves in a feud over, among other things, the big, beautiful bill, it's worth reminding that that doesn't suddenly put Democrats in a better spot. As many members, including top leaders, appear to be excited over X when it comes to the Trump-Musk feud, they're also not handling the bill too well. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) are both chief examples with this.

Earlier this week, Schumer gave remarks while standing beside fellow desperate Democrats in which he nicknamed the bill the "Well, We're All Going to Die Act." As he pounded the podium for emphasis, Schumer tried to claim that "Donald Trump is just lying about the bill, lying about the bill." He then referenced the bill by the name he and his colleagues prefer to give it.

UNHINGED: @SenSchumer says "WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE" if we pass the largest tax cut in history, block illegals from taxpayer-funded health care, and cut the deficit.



These are NOT serious people. pic.twitter.com/AFeiDuaYjR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 4, 2025

No one should ever - ever - take these people seriously ever again ever. https://t.co/x5epm89Qp5 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 4, 2025

It's not just clips from Rapid Response 47, shared by Scott Jennings who stressed these people are not worth taking seriously, "ever again ever." Schumer himself has posted incessantly about the bill, over a dozen times since Monday, in fact. Most of his posts refer to it as Trump's "Big, Ugly Bill," as well as claim that the president has lied.

Many of these more recent posts, from Wednesday and Thursday, reference comments from Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) when it comes to Medicaid coverage. Derek Hunter did the perfect job mocking the Democrats who took Ernst's remarks in quite the direction, claiming that by saying, "well, we’re all going to die," she was rooting for "literal deaths."

Thanks to Joni Ernst, we’re going to call it the Well, We’re All Going To Die Act.



It just shows how callous the Republicans are being with this bill ripping health care away from Americans. pic.twitter.com/arbNVM78fC — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 5, 2025

“Well, we’re all going to die”



That’s unbelievably what Senator Ernst said when her constituents asked her about Trump’s bill gutting health care for millions.



Every single Senate Democrat is going to stand against it. pic.twitter.com/Q9R0eLqaMJ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 4, 2025

As is the case with many of his posts lately, Schumer received hundreds of replies mocking him, and was even ratioed in some of these posts when it comes to his nickname for the bill.

Then there's Jeffries, who has come off as particularly nasty, not just to Republicans, but federal law enforcement. He's even threatened to dox ICE agents, as he did at the start of this week. He's also claimed this week that "people will die" if the big, beautiful bill becomes law, which he described as the "GOP tax scan."

Earlier this week, Jeffries also spoke at a press conference in which he was accompanied by a sign claiming, "HOSPITALS WILL CLOSE PEOPLE WILL DIE." Jeffries was all too happy to promote such remarks in a press release and a post over X featuring a picture of Jeffries with the sign, with the release also adding, "Hospitals will close, nursing homes will shut down, and yes, people will die if the GOP Tax Scam ever became law."

Jeffries actually repeated that very claim back in late April, as Jeff covered at the time.

🚨HAKEEM JEFFRIES: “People will die” if the Big Beautiful Bill becomes law.



This sounds like a bad SNL sketch. pic.twitter.com/uAT7ViJsWQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 6, 2025