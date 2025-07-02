CNN's Liberal Killer Is Coming to Salem Media
How Abrego Garcia Is Avoiding Deportation
Trump Just Torched a Narrative Tillis Peddled to Show His MAGA Bonafides
VIP
Tipping Point
The Secret Sauce That Made America
Smackdown 2025: Mamdani vs. Trump
Elon Musk Goes Off Again
To Stop Mamdani, Make Sliwa NYC Police Commissioner
America's Blindspot
Fireworks in SCOTUS End-of-Term Decisions
This Fourth of July Is Different. Here’s Why.
America Needs to Unlock the Full Potential of Main Street Manufacturing
Republicans Stand United Around President Trump's Iranian Strikes
The One Big Beautiful Bill and the Road to Restoration
Tipsheet

Sorry, Libs, GOP Support for Trump Is at an All-Time High

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 02, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Liberals keep clinging to this fantasy: Republican voters are regretting their support for Donald J. Trump. It’s not happening. The sources are trash, and the people peddling it are all Trump-deranged. Give it up, it’s not happening, not in this political life or the next. Democrats only expose their jealousy and envy regarding the Trump coalition, which is the Obama coalition. That must drive them insane, which explains the tantrums. 

Advertisement

As we’ve noted before, pollsters in the legacy media don’t know how to reach genuine Trump voters because they’ve never spoken to any of them. While he’s hit or miss, when CNN’s Harry Enten hits, it’s usually a home run in the sense that it blows up whatever anti-Trump polling narrative has been circling for the past few days. Right now, Trump’s approval rating with his base is at its highest than any other Republican president at this point:

Maybe that’s why Democrats are peddling fake polls as a coping mechanism. Forget the data sets or the polling samples. When a poll is based on 110 percent, it’s malarkey.  

Recommended

USAID Is No More...and CNN Totally Melted Down Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

USAID Is No More...and CNN Totally Melted Down Matt Vespa
Trump Just Torched a Narrative Tillis Peddled to Show His MAGA Bonafides Matt Vespa
How Abrego Garcia Is Avoiding Deportation Matt Vespa
The Secret Sauce That Made America John Stossel
Schmitt Exposes Dem Misinformation, Confirms Trump’s BBB Cuts Medicaid for 1.4 Million Illegal Aliens Sarah Arnold
Tipping Point Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

USAID Is No More...and CNN Totally Melted Down Matt Vespa
Advertisement