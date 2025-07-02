Sorry, Libs, GOP Support for Trump Is at an All-Time High

Liberals keep clinging to this fantasy: Republican voters are regretting their support for Donald J. Trump. It’s not happening. The sources are trash, and the people peddling it are all Trump-deranged. Give it up, it’s not happening, not in this political life or the next. Democrats only expose their jealousy and envy regarding the Trump coalition, which is the Obama coalition. That must drive them insane, which explains the tantrums.

As we’ve noted before, pollsters in the legacy media don’t know how to reach genuine Trump voters because they’ve never spoken to any of them. While he’s hit or miss, when CNN’s Harry Enten hits, it’s usually a home run in the sense that it blows up whatever anti-Trump polling narrative has been circling for the past few days. Right now, Trump’s approval rating with his base is at its highest than any other Republican president at this point:

GOP voters love for Trump is record breaking. His strong approval (63%) is up like a rocket from term 1 (53%).



It's higher than any GOP prez on record at this pt.



95%+ of those Trump endorses win primaries. When you mess with Trump, you go in the grinder to quote Good Burger. pic.twitter.com/1Op7Wjq479 — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) July 1, 2025

Maybe that’s why Democrats are peddling fake polls as a coping mechanism. Forget the data sets or the polling samples. When a poll is based on 110 percent, it’s malarkey.