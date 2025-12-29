It Was Already Gonna Happen, but What Fetterman Said About Trump Will Lead to a Primary Challenge

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was already likely to face a primary challenge for not kowtowing to party leadership and for telling it how it is on the Hill. His party got creamed nationwide in the 2024 elections. There’s a reason for that, something he’s been saying in the media for years. You can wallow in adolescent tantrums, Democrats—it still won’t erase why Democrats got pummeled last year. Fetterman has become a surprise of sorts, bucking his party in some crucial showdowns. The Pennsylvania liberal is staunchly pro-Israel and was not pleased at all with the tactics used during the Democrat-induced government shutdown.

Advertisement

Again, Fetterman’s mantra is ‘we lost, let’s learn and act like it,’ meaning there are some battles his party must concede, whether on spending or on appointments. One thing he can’t stand is his party’s denigration of Trump supporters. Fetterman hails from an area where Trump’s message resonated; these people are not Nazis. The former Braddock mayor is also sick of the ‘autocrat’ narrative. It didn’t work then, and it certainly didn’t work in 2024.

🚨 SEN. JOHN FETTERMAN (D-PA) TO DEMS: Don't call Trump an autocrat. Don't force a government shutdown. Accept Trump's help on crime.



"Clearly, we've lost the argument. Be honest about why we lost 2 of the last 3 cycles."



WOW. They are SO gonna primary this guy's Senate seat. pic.twitter.com/yqhT9uvTg2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 29, 2025

“Clearly, we've lost the argument. Be honest about why we lost two of the last three cycles,” he said in an interview on CNN.

He’s a prime target, primarily for his support of Israel, which says everything about the changing dynamics within the Democratic Party base.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 for 74% off your VIP membership!

Merry Christmas!