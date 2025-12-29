VIP
Tipsheet

It Was Already Gonna Happen, but What Fetterman Said About Trump Will Lead to a Primary Challenge

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 29, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was already likely to face a primary challenge for not kowtowing to party leadership and for telling it how it is on the Hill. His party got creamed nationwide in the 2024 elections. There’s a reason for that, something he’s been saying in the media for years. You can wallow in adolescent tantrums, Democrats—it still won’t erase why Democrats got pummeled last year. Fetterman has become a surprise of sorts, bucking his party in some crucial showdowns. The Pennsylvania liberal is staunchly pro-Israel and was not pleased at all with the tactics used during the Democrat-induced government shutdown. 

Again, Fetterman’s mantra is ‘we lost, let’s learn and act like it,’ meaning there are some battles his party must concede, whether on spending or on appointments. One thing he can’t stand is his party’s denigration of Trump supporters. Fetterman hails from an area where Trump’s message resonated; these people are not Nazis. The former Braddock mayor is also sick of the ‘autocrat’ narrative. It didn’t work then, and it certainly didn’t work in 2024. 

“Clearly, we've lost the argument. Be honest about why we lost two of the last three cycles,” he said in an interview on CNN. 

He’s a prime target, primarily for his support of Israel, which says everything about the changing dynamics within the Democratic Party base. 

