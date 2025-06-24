Trump Cooled Down and Said This About Iran Breaking the Ceasefire
Dem Senate Parliamentarian Delivers a Death Blow to Trump's Goal of Reining in...
Man Connected With Fertility Clinic Bombing Dies in Custody
Even Democrats Know That Impeaching Trump Is a Fool's Errand
Trump Administration Accuses Federal Judge of Defying Supreme Court Ruling
ICE Arrests Former IRGC Member, Army Sniper in Wake of Iran Strike
Three Carriers, One Message: Don’t Test the United States
Ceasefire Gives Iranian People Opportunity to ‘Rise Up,’ Says Israeli Ambassador
VIP
This Republican Senator Thought About Switching to the Democratic Caucus
Have You Seen Oil Prices Today?
Socialist Mamdani Promises State-Run Grocery Stores in NYC
Jasmine Crockett: I'm Supposed to Make the 'F***ing Decision' About Iran
Did You Catch Pam Bondi's Tense Face Off With This Democrat Congresswoman?
VIP
On Anniversary of Dobbs Decision, Democrats Continue to Fearmonger on Abortion
Tipsheet

House Already Defeats Plan to Impeach Trump Over Iran

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | June 24, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After President Donald Trump announced an attack on Iran's nuclear program over the weekend, Democrats were less than thrilled. More radical members, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), even claimed that it was an impeachable offense, with she and the president going at it, including via social media posts. Rep. Al Green (D-TX), who is often ranting and raving against Trump, including when it comes to his plans to see the president impeached, actually filed articles to do with the War Powers Clause, after he had also filed unrelated articles in May. Such a plan failed on Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Leading up to the impeachment vote, "Al Green" has been trending on X, as has been Trump and AOC going at it. Green’s failed effort is embarrassing enough. But it also doesn't look like there's much support for impeachment overall. 

On the House side, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) certainly have criticized Trump for actions over the weekend. This has in particular come back to haunt Pelosi as she fawned over then President Barack Obama's plans for regime change in Libya in 2011. 

Yet both of these top House Democrats appear to be hesitant to go for impeachment. That even Pelosi acknowledges "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," which Trump has been clear and consistent about for years, reflects how Americans overall, even and including Democrats, are concerned about Iran. 

Recommended

Trump Cooled Down and Said This About Iran Breaking the Ceasefire Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Both Democratic and Republican House leaders have been asked this week about responses to Trump's announcement, what had occurred since then, and congressional action, including voting on a war powers resolution from Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA). While Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was clear that a call for impeachment "is just absolute nonsense," and that Trump has authority in the matter, with the resolution not being necessary, but rather was "all politics," Jeffries danced around questions about impeachment during Monday's press briefing.

As Fox News covered:

Meanwhile, Jeffries side-stepped multiple questions on those calls for impeachment during his press conference, instead reasserting his demand that Trump officials come before Congress.

"A tool that's on the table right now is to continue to demand that the administration present itself before the United States Congress and make the case to the American people as to why this extraordinary step has been taken. That's step one," Jeffries said.

"Step two is for the War Powers Resolution, whether that's the one that has already been introduced or others that may subsequently be introduced, for those resolutions to be debated on the House floor, as should have occurred already. And then we'll see where we're at thereafter."

Pressed again on whether he was taking calls for Trump's impeachment seriously, Jeffries said, "This is a dangerous moment that we're in, and we've got to get through what's in front of us. And what's in front of us right now is the Trump administration has a responsibility to come to Congress, justify actions for which we've seen no evidence to justify its offensive strength in Iran."

Advertisement

Sidestepping has been a habit for Jeffries at times on key issues, including when it comes to defending Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in March when he voted in favor of advancing a continuous resolution (CR) to avert a government shutdown. Jeffries didn't make clear he stood by his fellow New York Democrat until days later. 

There's also Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who has made his support for Trump's actions against Iran quite clear, even calling out his fellow Democrats in the process. Just as he's gotten into it with AOC in the past when it comes to support for Israel, Fetterman went up against the far-left congresswoman over impeachment, reminding how fruitless the idea is.

“Of course, no, she knows it. I know it. We all know it," Fetterman said during a Fox News appearance on Monday. "That’s not going anywhere. And you know, he’s been impeached twice, and now he’s still our president. I think if you throw that term around, that actually diminishes what the severity of what impeachment is really reserved for."

Then there's Dan Turrentine, a former Democratic Party advisor, who posted a lengthy thread early on Saturday morning making clear that Trump's actions against Iran are "not an impeachable offense." 

As that post read in full:

It was too depressing to write this last night, after we got off air, so I went to bed. But, it needs to be said by more Democrats: this was not an impeachable offense, and Trump did not need congressional approval for one precision attack under the circumstances, just as Obama did not when striking Bin Laden. Why can’t our Party just say it’s great we achieved the objective and destroyed Iran’s nuclear sites, god bless the soldiers who carried this out and made it home safely, god bless our country, military, allies, and we look forward to a full intel briefing. . If one must then assert Congressional authority at the moment, add that any escalation will require congressional approval.  And if you must, express concern for where this may go and what might come next.  

But, for so many in my Party to knee jerk with unhinged calls for impeachment - and sadly omit in their statement support for Iran not having nuclear weapons, which has been a principle of our Party for 40 years -is truly TDS.

Advertisement

Other posts in his thread called out Schumer for taking so long to release a statement, though it's worth reminding the minority leader also came under fire earlier this month for claiming over social media that Trump would back down on Iran.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ CHUCK SCHUMER DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES IRAN NANCY PELOSI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Cooled Down and Said This About Iran Breaking the Ceasefire Katie Pavlich
Have You Seen Oil Prices Today? Madeline Leesman
Dem Senate Parliamentarian Delivers a Death Blow to Trump's Goal of Reining in Rogue Judges Matt Vespa
Jasmine Crockett: I'm Supposed to Make the 'F***ing Decision' About Iran Madeline Leesman
This Couple's Baby Was Decapitated During Birth. What a Doctor Did After Was Even Worse. Jeff Charles
Trump Administration Accuses Federal Judge of Defying Supreme Court Ruling Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Cooled Down and Said This About Iran Breaking the Ceasefire Katie Pavlich
Advertisement