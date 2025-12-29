It Was Already Gonna Happen, but What Fetterman Said About Trump Will Lead...
The Three Top Things Revealed During Trump's Meeting With Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago
VIP
Here's What Bernie Sanders Thinks Should Happen With Artificial Intelligence
Those Who Weaponized Government Against Trump Should Be Shaking in Their Boots After...
Those Minnesota Fraudsters Aren't Going to Be Happy About What Kash Patel Just...
VIP
The Entitlement of Trans Activists
VIP
Will Minnesota Prosecute Nick Shirley for His Flagrant Act of Journalism?
VIP
When Even CBS Pushes Back on the Supreme Court ‘Corruption’ Narrative
DHS on the Ground in Minnesota Investigating Suspected Fraud Sites Following Viral Childca...
Washington Post Backs Trump's 'Righteous' Strikes in Nigeria
Judge Rules That Transcript, Audio Recordings From Tyler Robinson Hearing Can Be Released
Leaked Photo Shows USPS Will Continue Using Migrant CDL Holders
Tennessee AG Cracks Down on Illegal Online Gambling
Elon Musk's X to Fund Defense of GOP Official Targeted in Trans Bathroom...
Tipsheet

What Do You Notice About All These Stories About Somali Fraud in the Press?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 29, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The alleged Somali fraud running rampant in Minnesota now has the attention of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the mainstream press, albeit begrudgingly. This story also isn’t new. Billions have been siphoned from taxpayers through various means, from Medicare schemes to fake daycare centers—this is a mess. Since most of the perpetrators are Somali, the liberal media has gone to great lengths to downplay or disregard this scandal. That blew up when a YouTuber, Nick Shirley, did his own investigation and captured the mayhem on video. 

Advertisement

Before new media embarrassed the old guard again, these outlets dismissed the scandal as xenophobic, racist, or manufactured. Drew Holden, the wizard of finding the receipts from these clowns, had an epic thread exposing the Associated Press, The Washington Post, CNN, MS Now, and the Star Tribune, especially for trying to suffocate this story. Sorry, when billions are stolen, you can’t bury anything, not in this era. 

Recommended

Those Who Weaponized Government Against Trump Should Be Shaking in Their Boots After This Announcement Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME FBI ILHAN OMAR LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS MINNESOTA
Advertisement

And you can always count on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), whose district is where most of the alleged felonious activity occurred, to take the wrong stance. 

Advertisement

YOU'RE MOMENT OF ZEN:

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 for 74% off your VIP membership!

Merry Christmas!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Those Who Weaponized Government Against Trump Should Be Shaking in Their Boots After This Announcement Jeff Charles
It Was Already Gonna Happen, but What Fetterman Said About Trump Will Lead to a Primary Challenge Matt Vespa
Can You Feel the Vibe Shift? Kurt Schlichter
Here's Why a Wisconsin Bar Owner Just Lost His Job Amy Curtis
Those Minnesota Fraudsters Aren't Going to Be Happy About What Kash Patel Just Said Jeff Charles
Leaked Photo Shows USPS Will Continue Using Migrant CDL Holders Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Those Who Weaponized Government Against Trump Should Be Shaking in Their Boots After This Announcement Jeff Charles
Advertisement