What Do You Notice About All These Stories About Somali Fraud in the Press?

The alleged Somali fraud running rampant in Minnesota now has the attention of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the mainstream press, albeit begrudgingly. This story also isn’t new. Billions have been siphoned from taxpayers through various means, from Medicare schemes to fake daycare centers—this is a mess. Since most of the perpetrators are Somali, the liberal media has gone to great lengths to downplay or disregard this scandal. That blew up when a YouTuber, Nick Shirley, did his own investigation and captured the mayhem on video.

🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable



We ALL… pic.twitter.com/E3Penx2o7a — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 26, 2025

JUST IN: It has been revealed the phone number for Minnesota’s “Sweet Angel Child Care” goes directly to the office of Governor Tim Walz. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) December 29, 2025

BREAKING: U.S. District Attorney admits Minnesota Somali fraud has cost U.S. taxpayers nearly the entire GDP of Somalia. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) December 28, 2025

Still no coverage in NYT, WaPo, CNN, or Minneapolis Star-Tribune of massive fraud being uncovered in Minnesota. The media's willingness to ignore stories that hurt Democrats is truly astonishing. pic.twitter.com/xZcZcbUSm9 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 29, 2025

Minnesota daycare fraud by Somalis is nothing new.



This news report is from 2018. pic.twitter.com/GcKw0G0fqf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 28, 2025

Before new media embarrassed the old guard again, these outlets dismissed the scandal as xenophobic, racist, or manufactured. Drew Holden, the wizard of finding the receipts from these clowns, had an epic thread exposing the Associated Press, The Washington Post, CNN, MS Now, and the Star Tribune, especially for trying to suffocate this story. Sorry, when billions are stolen, you can’t bury anything, not in this era.

Trump’s attempt to combat fraud is depicted by @NBCNews as “xenophobic.”



No mention of the multibillion dollar scam the community was perpetrating. pic.twitter.com/KjoRw2QaZN — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2025

A side note of sorts: @NPR suggested (I think rightly, given what’s happened) that the large Somali community in Minnesota was in part there because of “the state’s welcoming social programs.”



Maybe a little more reporting on that was deserved? pic.twitter.com/0JAWzvUX6L — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2025

Rather than focus on the evidence we had of fraud in Minnesota in their “everything we know” piece, @Newsweek decided to highlight quotes about how Minnesota is “a well-run state” and how @GovTimWalz has supposedly “taken measures” to combat fraud. pic.twitter.com/g7uDvuMhDw — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2025

Even in reporting meant to expose the fraud in Minnesota, @nytimes couldn’t help but focus on how “challenging” this has all been for Somalian immigrants.



How about how bad this has been for American taxpayers? pic.twitter.com/Dj26ixWmrv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2025

But there were so many more @StarTribune attempts to write off the scandal, rather than, you know, reporting on the multibillion dollar fraud being committed.



Like this one, about how religious and other leaders were stepping in to “condemn Trump’s attacks.” pic.twitter.com/BHiFr9itqU — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2025

I purchased a four-week subscription to @StarTribune to go through this coverage and let me tell you my eyes are more angry at me for subjecting them to this “reporting” than even my wallet is. pic.twitter.com/ZuQojfIe73 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2025

As the scandal has been headline focus for people interested in stopping fraud, @StarTribune has instead focused on lionizing Rep. Ilhan Omar for her “defiance” against Trump. pic.twitter.com/wCQRbOE2ZB — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2025

This type of scandal, involving the theft of BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars, can’t survive as long as it did without help from major parts of the community involved.



It seems obvious that the legacy press — and @StarTribune in particular — are culpable in that as well. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2025

Investigators explicitly stated the reason this wasn't pursued harder was because claims of racism would be deployed against them.



And here's CNN continuing to oblige that very thing. https://t.co/xmkWXrMQxj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 29, 2025

And you can always count on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), whose district is where most of the alleged felonious activity occurred, to take the wrong stance.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) appeared on CBS's Face the Nation to defend Somalis linked to the massive $250M+ Feeding Our Future fraud (79 of 87 charged are of Somali descent).



When asked why the fraud became so widespread, Omar pointed out the community's victimhood:



"This also has… pic.twitter.com/evVXsdyzGr — Media Lies (@MediasLies) December 8, 2025

Ilhan Omar represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District.



This covers Minneapolis where the majority of Somali fraud is being exposed.



It’s a tight knit community of Somalians.



It is an almost 💯 certainty that she knows exactly what is going on if not involved herself. pic.twitter.com/SzCNBoa5vj — C3 (@C_3C_3) December 27, 2025

YOU'RE MOMENT OF ZEN:

Fake News “analyst” @MaraGay on the Trump Administration investigating Somali fraud in Minnesota:



“This is what happens when you weaponize and politicize federal agencies… Those people are being scapegoated.”



(91% of the fraud perpetrators charged so far are of Somali descent) pic.twitter.com/datt1mlS4Z — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 29, 2025

