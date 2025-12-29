Those Who Weaponized Government Against Trump Should Be Shaking In Their Boots After This Announcement

Attorney General Pam Bondi has instructed prosecutors to investigate how the Obama and Biden administrations weaponized federal agencies against their political opponents.

The attorney general released a statement to Just the News explaining the upcoming investigations.

Recovering from eye surgery, Bondi made the revelation in written answers Sunday to questions submitted by Just the News, signaling she agrees with FBI Director Kash Patel, who earlier this year penned a memo predicating an investigation looking at the weaponization of intelligence of law-enforcement powers dating to the Russia collusion case as an ongoing conspiracy. Such an approach allows prosecutors to charge defendants with alleged crimes outside the statute of limitations because they were connected to an ongoing conspiracy, much like those cases brought against the mafia and drug cartels. "At my direction, our U.S. Attorneys and federal agents are actively investigating instances of government weaponization nationwide," Bondi said. "This is a ten-year stain on the country committed by high-ranking officials against the American people. "Under President Trump, we are fixing the damage and delivering justice," she added. Bondi credited her department and the FBI for releasing "an unprecedented number of documents to Congress about government weaponization, far more than prior administrations." She said that evidence laid the predicate for a conspiracy case. Bondi did not identify where prosecutors are conducting the investigation, but officials told Just the News a large part of the probe is being done in Florida, where President Trump's home was raided in 2022. "This evidence illustrates that the FBI shielded political figures like Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton while pursuing conservatives for their beliefs, using legal process and operations that were excessive, instead of protecting Americans from public safety threats posed by an open border and violent crime," she said. "They went so far as to serve search warrants that their own Department and law enforcement officials believed were excessive."

Former FBI agent and Navy SEAL Jonathan Gilliam told Just the News earlier this month that Bondi has a “slam dunk” conspiracy case against former federal agents and prosecutors who used their positions in government to target President Donald Trump while shielding Democrats like Hillary Clinton from accountability.

He noted that documents that Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel submitted to Congress revealed that FBI agents were prevented from investigating the Clintons whilee others “were trying to create evidence and falsify evidence to go after Trump.” This could rise to serious charges such as “conspiracy to overthrow an election.”

Gilliam suggested the Justice Department should treat these officials as a drug cartel or mafia family, arguing, “This is a group of people that continue to cme up in one case of building cases against Trump, falsifying information,” and that “now it shows that the same people were conspiring to do a second overall crime, or second conspiracy to protect the political candidate that they agree with.”

It’s been abundantly obvious that the Obama and Biden administration had no problem using lawfare to target Trump and his allies and supporters. Yet, nobody has been held accountable for this corruption. Somehow, these figures have managed to evade consequences because of their positions — past and present — in the government. Perhaps there is a chance this could change as a result of these investigations.

