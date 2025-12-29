What Do You Notice About All These Stories About Somali Fraud in the...
Tipsheet

Leaked Photo Shows USPS Will Continue Using Migrant CDL Holders

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | December 29, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

A leaked photo from an internal U.S. Postal Service (USPS) update has revealed that the agency will continue to utilize “non-domiciled” drivers.

The leaked image shows that USPS, which operates independently from the president, will accept or hire non-citizen commercial drivers going into 2026. The leak comes in the weeks following the Trump administration’s announcement of greater scrutiny and English proficiency requirements for CDL issuances for migrants.

Sen. Rick Scott released a statement last week urging the Trump administration to crack down on USPS CDL hiring practices.

“It is deeply concerning that the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) reportedly uses the very same drivers that your agencies have worked to keep off our country’s roads in order to protect American lives,” Scott said. “These reports indicate the USPS has become dependent on a CDL workforce made up of illegal aliens, and, as a result, it is now rescinding its temporary ban on these same employees after only a few short days, despite guidance from the administration.”

The news comes as the number of fatalities involving migrant CDL holders, many of which expired or were issued illegally, continues to grow. Last week, a semi-truck driven by El Hadji Karamoko Quattara killed three people, including a 2-year-old child, after crashing into a minivan. Three more passengers were hospitalized, a local outlet reported.

Related:

DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RICK SCOTT

