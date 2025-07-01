Trump Has a New Message for Republicans in Final BBB Push
Tipsheet

Trump Just Put NYC Socialist on Notice About Opposing ICE

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 01, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

If Zohran Mamdani manages to win New York City’s mayoral race, he might want to tread carefully — especially when it comes to immigration-related issues.

During a Tuesday press conference, President Donald Trump took a hard line on Mamdani, who has vowed to impede Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in its effort to apprehend and deport illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

A reporter asked what Trump’s message is to Mamdani if he tries to stop ICE agents from doing their jobs. “Well, then we’ll have to arrest him,” Trump answered. “Looks, we don’t need a communist in this country, but if we have one, I’m gonna be watching over him very carefully on behalf of the nation.”

The president highlighted the amount of federal funding New York City receives from the federal government. “We send him all the things that he needs to run a government,” Trump said. He pointed out that “Florida gets ⅓ of what New York gets in terms of the numbers.”

Trump further stated that “we will not have socialism in this country.”

During a mayoral debate, Mamdani declared that he would not allow ICE agents to “grab people off the streets.” He vowed not to collaborate with the agency to target illegal immigrants. 

Back in March, Mamdani was filmed confronting border czar Tom Homan in Albany, New York, after the arrest of Columbia University student and Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil. The activist was arrested by ICE agents and the administration is currently locked in a legal battle as it seeks to deport him. The Justice Department alleges that Khalil was supporting the terrorist group Hamas amid its war with Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Recommended

CNN Might Regret Promoting That ICE Tracker App After What Trump Just Said Jeff Charles
Advertisement

“How many more New Yorkers will you detain? How many more New Yorkers without charge?” Mamdani shouted. 

Homan stated that Mamdani won’t be able to stop ICE from deporting illegal immigrants during an interview with Newsmax. “Well, good luck with that,” Homan said. 

"I mean, matter of fact, the president made it clear we're going to double down and triple down [on] sanctuary cities. And why is that? It isn't to attack blue cities. It's because they're [a] sanctuary city,” Homan continued.

