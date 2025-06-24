Socialist Muslim Projected to Win in Democratic Primary for NYC Mayor; UPDATE: Cuomo Concedes to Mamdani

Update: Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has conceded the New York City Democratic Mayoral primary to radical Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani.

🚨BREAKING: Andrew Cuomo has officially conceded the New York City mayoral race. Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani will become the next mayor.



Good luck, New York. pic.twitter.com/pW8lTTJvPk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 25, 2025

***Original Post***

Polls have closed in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, and early results are turning heads. Far-left Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani—known for his ties to radical Muslim groups and vocal criticism of America’s key ally, Israel—is currently in the lead, with former Governor Andrew Cuomo ultimately conceding to him.

According to the NYC Board of Elections, more than 930,000 New Yorkers had checked in to vote by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. However, with hundreds of thousands of Election Day votes still uncounted and ranked-choice voting delaying a final result, it could be days before we know the outcome. Cuomo, who governed the state with a firmer hand before stepping down in scandal, may still have a shot at a comeback if late-breaking votes skew more moderate. Just 20 minutes after the polls closed, early results showed Mamdani in the lead with 43.1 percent of the vote, followed by Cuomo at 34.5 percent, and Brad Lander trailing in third with 12.9 percent.

With over 70 percent of the vote counted, Mamdani holds an 8-point advantage over Cuomo, leading by more than 60,000 votes. It's a surprising turn in the race, as Mamdani—a Democratic Socialist—outperformed Cuomo, who had dominated the polls for months and secured backing from much of the Democratic Party establishment.

Nearly an hour after the polls closed, Democratic strategist Jon Paul Lupo suggested Cuomo is likely too far behind Mamdani to catch up.

“The gap is too big to close,” he noted, predicting that ranked-choice voting won’t help Cuomo, since many of Lander’s supporters are expected to list Mamdani as their next choice due to the candidates' cross-endorsement.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) blamed Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and the New York Democratic Party’s failed leadership for the likely victory of Mamdani, whom she calls a radical, anti-police, communist, and antisemitic candidate. She accused Hochul and the party of embracing Marxism, antisemitism, anti-capitalism, and insanity, claiming their policies—like sanctuary laws, defunding the police, and high taxes—are ruining the city, burdening hardworking residents with ineffective, bloated government.

Political commentator Tomi Lahren warned that if New York City elects an Islamic socialist mayor, it would be a disastrous, potentially fatal blow to the city’s future.

If NYC indeed elects an Islamic socialist, just kiss it goodbye. It’s already not great, this would be the kill shot.



Same situation with LA and Seattle and Portland.



These places aren’t savable. It’s noble that decent folks want to stay and fight the good fight but… — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 25, 2025

Leave it to the radical left that has taken over the Democrat party in New York City…Make no mistake…If Mamdani is elected mayor, it will be bad for public safety, law enforcement, taxpayers and businesses. The Trump administration will need to step in to keep hardworking and… — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) June 25, 2025

24 years ago a group of Muslims killed 2,753 people on 9/11



Now a Muslim Socialist is on pace to run New York City — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 25, 2025

New Yorkers stand poised to elect a socialist crackpot from the third world who's only been a citizen for 6 years and wants to nationalize grocery stores and appropriate money from taxpayers to spend on castration drugs for children. The voters have a death wish. They want their… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 25, 2025

Thank God we left NYC. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 25, 2025

Mamdani, the guy who wants to replace police with social workers when you call 911 and said he would arrest Netanyahu for war crimes if he visited the city, has won the Democratic primary for NYC mayor per prediction markets. pic.twitter.com/ubPMl42LE9 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 25, 2025