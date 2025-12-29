AG Bondi Announces Indictments in Minnesota Somali Fraud Fiasco

It’s not a new story; we’ve learned that some were noticing the shady deeds of some Somalis in Minnesota. Yet, it’s now reached billions of dollars defrauded from taxpayers on everything from Medicare schemes to fugazi daycare centers. YouTuber Nick Shirley exposed this in a 42-minute video in which he visits childcare facilities that are supposed to be packed with kids but are empty, yet they’re collecting millions in funding.

It’s not just daycares…



Somalis in Minnesota have been setting up fake medical centers and fraudulently diagnosing their children with autism to systematically steal billions of taxpayer dollars through Medicaid.



Medicaid autism claims:

2018 - $3 million

2023 - $399 million pic.twitter.com/Mg4anQmoLp — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) December 29, 2025

It’s the video that led the FBI to inject resources into this case. And now, Attorney General Pam Bondi has announced the first string of indictments. The Justice Department has been digging into these matters for months, but Shirley’s video appears to have kicked the legs out from under the stool here. Oh, and let’s not forget the phony food aid operation:

I am incredibly grateful to our U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen and @DMNnews for their dedicated and ongoing work to uncover this fraud and build strong cases against its perpetrators.



Here are a few examples of the cases we have prosecuted with other federal partners like… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) December 29, 2025

In August, we successfully secured the conviction of the Feeding Our Future scheme leader, Abdiaziz Shafii Farah.



- Farah was sentenced to 28 years in prison and ordered to pay over $47 million in restitutionhttps://t.co/w4gwus6LTy — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) December 29, 2025

We have charged 98 individuals in relation to fraud in Minnesota. More than 60 have pled guilty or been convicted.



More to come. https://t.co/y931iSKNlv — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 29, 2025

🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable



We ALL… pic.twitter.com/E3Penx2o7a — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 26, 2025

Get ‘em, guys. These defendants are about to run the Mogadishu Mile, which hopefully ends with them in jail.

When you see that “Learning” is misspelled at the Somali “Quality Learing Center”: pic.twitter.com/E5OdFRwQrN — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) December 29, 2025

