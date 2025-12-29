What Do You Notice About All These Stories About Somali Fraud in the...
Tipsheet

AG Bondi Announces Indictments in Minnesota Somali Fraud Fiasco

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 29, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It’s not a new story; we’ve learned that some were noticing the shady deeds of some Somalis in Minnesota. Yet, it’s now reached billions of dollars defrauded from taxpayers on everything from Medicare schemes to fugazi daycare centers. YouTuber Nick Shirley exposed this in a 42-minute video in which he visits childcare facilities that are supposed to be packed with kids but are empty, yet they’re collecting millions in funding. 

It’s the video that led the FBI to inject resources into this case. And now, Attorney General Pam Bondi has announced the first string of indictments. The Justice Department has been digging into these matters for months, but Shirley’s video appears to have kicked the legs out from under the stool here. Oh, and let’s not forget the phony food aid operation:

What Do You Notice About All These Stories About Somali Fraud in the Press? Matt Vespa
Related:

CRIME FBI HEALTHCARE MINNESOTA

Get ‘em, guys. These defendants are about to run the Mogadishu Mile, which hopefully ends with them in jail. 

