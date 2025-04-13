This Vulnerable Democrat Is Seeking to Enlist Help From... Jasmine Crockett?

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) has become something of a problem for the Democratic Party, given how prominently she's been featured in the news, and not for the right reasons. That being said, she likely has her seat, Texas' 30th Congressional District, for as long as she wants it. According to the 2025 Cook Political Report's Partisan Voting Index (PVI), it's easily the most blue district in her state, with a D+25 rating, and is one of the most blue districts in the country. She won reelection last November by nearly 70 percentage points. The same can't be said for a congresswoman who wants to fundraise with her, Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-OH).

Last November, Sykes won her battleground seat by just over 2 percentage points against Republican Kevin Coughlin. It looks like there may even be a rematch for 2026. The PVI score for such a seat, Ohio's 13th Congressional District, is at even, the only one of the 15 congressional districts in the state. And yet, Sykes is still teaming up with Crockett.

As The Washington Free Beacon recently reported, Crockett and Sykes formed a joint fundraising committee earlier this month. This was not long after she mocked Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), who has been in a wheelchair for decades, as "Governor Hot Wheels," and then shamefully tried to backtrack.

According to the report:

Sykes and Crockett formed a joint fundraising committee, the Crockett Sykes Victory Fund, on April 2, roughly two weeks after Crockett called Texas’s wheelchair-bound Greg Abbott (R.) "Governor Hot Wheels," a Federal Election Commission filing shows. The arrangement will allow Democrats to piggyback off each other’s shared fundraising efforts, potentially collecting larger checks as a result. Sykes's decision to pair with an increasingly controversial, left-wing figure may help bring in cash, but it could also scare off the moderate voters she needs to win what’s expected to be a close election in 2026. She won her race last year by fewer than 3 percentage points after the National Republican Congressional Committee labeled her seat a "prime pick-up opportunity." Part of her strategy included distancing herself from the polarizing presidential candidates and prioritizing local media and small community events. ... Sykes and Crockett did not return a request for comment.

Crockett hasn't merely been in the news for her comments about Abbott, which she put out that pitiful excuse for. Around that same time last month, she also went after Elon Musk in a way that prompted a response from Attorney General Pam Bondi. Crockett has also wished for violence against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). There's a resolution from Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) to censure Crockett, which references her comments against Abbott and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from a House committee meeting last year. Comments that the congresswoman made last June attacking Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) for being married to a white woman have also recently resurfaced.

The far-left congresswoman has also made plenty of comments recently on race and immigration. Last weekend, for instance, she implied that we need illegal immigrants to pick cotton because black people don't want to do farming.

Last October, shortly before the 2024 election, it was revealed that Kevin Oyakawa, a Democratic staffer working to help get now former Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) reelected, who also attended campaign events for Sykes, went on an angry and expletitive-filled tirade dismissing concerns about the open border under the Biden-Harris administration. He also cautioned that the congresswoman should not speak about the border concerns, sharing, "if [Sykes] has to address immigration, she starts losing." Brown was ultimately defeated by now Sen. Bernie Moreno, a Republican, while Sykes just barely held onto her seat.

The partnership was noticed by the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), which aims to elect a House Republican majority. As a press release linking to The Washington Free Beacon mentioned:

Swing district Democrat Congresswoman Emilia Sykes has enlisted the help of Democrat Party Leader Jasmine Crockett.



This is a very smart move.



Rep. Crockett is best known for making fun of disabled people, supporting radical far-left positions like defunding the police, and encouraging people to punch lawmakers in the face.



We encourage all vulnerable House Democrats to also lean on Congresswoman Crockett!



(As a reminder, Kamala Harris barely won OH-13 by less than a tenth of a percentage point, while Sykes won by about 2 points.)

While Crockett may almost certainly win reelection as long as she wants her seat, Sykes may not be so lucky. Sure enough, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) included Sykes in an ad campaign of those Democrats they're targeting, specifically in this case for voting against the budget bill that passed last Thursday.

