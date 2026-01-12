I Like JD Vance So Much That I Want Him Primaried Hard
Tipsheet

Wait, How Much of the US Budget Is Stolen Every Year? Scott Bessent Dropped an Estimate

Matt Vespa
January 12, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently visited Minnesota, where he spoke with citizen journalists, local politicians, and law enforcement officials about the ongoing fraud allegations that have engulfed the state. The amount of money stolen is reportedly in the billions, maybe even the hundreds of billions. That figure was corroborated by Mr. Bessent, who said that on average, around 10 percent of the budget, around $300-600 billion, is stolen every year. He made these points to reporter Christopher Rufo:

This story comes after YouTuber Nick Shirley posted a viral video where he exposed these reportedly fraudulent daycare centers, the most infamous being “The Learing Center.” There were supposed to be around 100 students enrolled here, and it was also receiving millions in government funds. And yet, Shirley found it empty, occupied by dudes watching television. Most of these companies are on paper-only, with many Somalis taking from the cookie jar. David Hoch, who helped Shirley in the reporting of this story, tracked medical transportation companies that have done nothing. The vehicles are still in the lots, collecting cash. The offices for these so-called companies are apartment complexes. No one has checked these operations.  

When Bessent came for this roundtable discussion, Gov. Tim Walz reportedly didn’t guarantee security at the state capitol, which led to Bessent delivering this haymaker: 

Tim Walz is a coward. He is a coward. He would not guarantee that the Treasury Secretary would have protection in the Minnesota State Capitol. He's afraid of what is coming. 

“He's not gonna be able to hide,” he said. “We will get there.” 

He later credited the work of independent reporters, like Rufo and Shirley, though he didn’t name the latter by name, for doing the work that the mainstream press won’t do because it makes Democrats look bad.  

Shirley has inspired others to get their phones and knock on the doors of these daycares with wild results—and it’s not just a Minnesota problem. It’s a nationwide problem, which is why the Justice Department is creating a new assistant attorney general to oversee the investigation, as announced by Vice President JD Vance last week. 

Full Interview with Rufo:


Full roundtable:


 

