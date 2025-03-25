Rashida Tlaib Is Mad About Trump Bombing Terrorists
Jasmine Crockett Mocked a Disabled Governor. Now She's Backtracking

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | March 25, 2025 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Townhall covered how Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett shamelessly mocked Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for being paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair. 

She did so in public remarks she gave at an event for the left-wing Human Rights Campaign. 

“We in these hot a** Texas streets, honey,” she said at an event for the left-wing Human Rights Campaign. “Y’all know we got governor hot wheels down there, c’mon now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a** mess, honey!”

Abbott has spoken multiple times about how he was paralyzed from the waist down in his 20s when a tree fell on him and severely injured his back. 

Following intense backlash for her comments, Crockett is now claiming that her insensitive remarks had nothing to do with the fact that Abbott uses a wheelchair.

“I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition — I was thinking about the planes, trains and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable,” she claimed.

“Literally, the next line I said was that he was a ‘Hot A** Mess.’ referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition. So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump – a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities – are now outraged,” she added.

