Ted Cruz Addresses Jasmine Crockett Wishing Him Harm and What That Says About the Democratic Party

The latest episode of "The Verdict," the podcast Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) co-hosts with Ben Ferguson, had a lot to it. On Wednesday night we covered how Cruz and Ferguson discussed "Signalgate," as they reminded that while it was a mistake for The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg to be added to a Signal group chat of Trump administration officials, it's still worth reminding of the takeaways in that the Trump administration is actually doing something about and is successful in targeting the Houthis. The episode also included a conversation about Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who has found herself in the news quite a bit recently, especially as she goes after Elon Musk, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), and Cruz himself.

As Ferguson reminded, these are "actual attacks and violence coming from the Democratic Party and the crazies within it," as he went on to list examples involving Crockett. Tesla dealerships are being attacked, and one was even located in Austin, Texas. Speaking about the attacks and the threats, Ferguson offered that "this seems to be the Democratic Party's playbook," and that "if there's someone we don't like, we go after them," which happened to Trump, including with the first assassination attempt last July that nearly cost him his life. Despite that, Ferguson pointed out that "now they don't seem to be backing down at all!"

Upon weighing in, the senator pointed out that this is because "the Democrats today are the party of rage" and "of anger," which is when he mentioned Crockett by name, aptly noting "this has been a rough week for her," given how "unhinged" she's been.

"She has called for violence against me. She has denigrated and mocked Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, because he is in a wheelchair, because he has a disability, and it really does show who today's Democrats are," Cruz added about Crockett, but also the party overall.

The episode then featured a clip of the congresswoman claiming on MSNBC that "I just want to say that I have never promoted violence whatsoever," as well as how she then went on to mention that "this dude has to be knocked over the head," speaking of the senator when it comes to his race for reelection that he won last November by 8.5 percentage points.

"I hear that, and I just shake my head, senator, because, of course, when the fire is of the spotlight is on her. She's like, 'Oh, I've never called for violence.' And then you play the clip right there, it's very clear what she's saying," Ferguson chimed in.

Rep Jasmine Crockett: I am totally against violence!



Rep Jasmine Crockett on the same day: Knock Ted Cruz over the head and punch your opponents



The Democratic Party is the party of violence and hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/J04ygfwIzb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 24, 2025

Jasmine Crockett is the self-proclaimed leader of the Democratic Party.@BenFergusonShow and I break down her unhinged threats against me, as well as her ableist attacks against Gov. Abbott, on the latest episode of Verdict.https://t.co/6yaAp4Tfp3 pic.twitter.com/jNSf4pZA4x — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2025

Cruz isn't the only one who has highlighted Crockett for serving as a leader of the Democratic Party. Scott Jennings, the conservative voice of reason on CNN and a GOP strategist has also spoken to that, and how it helps Republicans.

The senator has never met Crockett, but he did offer that "she seems really angry, she seems really radical, she seems to be the darling of the radical left." And, "she could because she calls for crazy things," he added.

What followed was a discussion between Cruz and Ferguson on how, as conservative figures, they face an onslaught of threats, with Cruz even receiving "literally hundreds of death threats against [him]." The insults are often even geared towards Cruz and Ferguson's children, with people shouting expletives at them.

That being said, Cruz does have a rather amusing way of diffusing the situation when he is cursed at in public, which is to respond with "God bless you." He also told a young woman screaming "F you" that she was "very charming and that her "mother must be very proud." Many also "screw up their courage," the senator shared.

"Now, I gotta say, many of them on the left, when they say something negative, they'll like, screw up their courage. They'll run up and they'll go, 'F you.' And they'll just like, yell at me. And it's very funny. It's like, 'Wow, you spent a long time thinking about that. That was the best you could come up with. That was very clever,'" Cruz added.

He also shared during the podcast episode, as "a note of encouragement, that at least 90 percent of reaction to "The Verdict," perhaps even 95 or 98 percent, has been positive. People also say nice things to him when he's in public.

Even still, Cruz does not want to be physically attacked as Crockett called for to happen to him. Ferguson explained his concerns with the "bigger issue," which led once more to a discussion on the Democratic Party overall.

"This is the part where I think it's a bigger issue that concerns me. It's the dog whistles that come from the leadership," Ferguson continued, as it was again brought up how Trump was nearly assassinated last year. In 2017, during Trump's first term, Cruz also reminded, a deranged Bernie Sanders supporter nearly massacred multiple Republican members of Congress when he sought them out as they practiced for the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity that year. It was thanks to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), who was shot, having a security detail who shot and killed the gunman that it wasn't a bigger tragedy.

The senator underscored how, if Scalise had been late to practice, it could have been much worse. "We came incredibly close to a massacre because of the active solicitation of violence," he stressed.

In reminding how it's only one one side, though, Cruz also spoke once more about Crockett. "And let me be clear, this is on one side. The left is calling for violence. I categorically oppose violence," he stressed. "I don't want anyone to engage in violence against leftists. I'm not calling for this nut case Jasmine Crockett to face any violence. No, no, no. Now I think her views are anathema," he added, as the episode then also played a clip of her referring to Abbott as "Governor Hot Wheels."

Crockett has since put out a pathetic excuse, claiming she was referring to Abbott sending illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities across the country, though she has insulted him in such a way before, including before he sent illegals elsewhere. Stunningly, there are Democrats who believe her excuse.

Jasmine Crockett: "We out in these hot a** streets with the 'hot wheels governor' who a hot a** mess!"



How did this woman get elected? pic.twitter.com/lToMMr7D0h — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2025

🚨CROCKETT REPONDS: Actually, I was talking about trains and planes when I called him “hot wheels governor.”



Does anyone believe this crap? https://t.co/6hjfIBIxyH pic.twitter.com/lZoxsnirjz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2025

"What the hell is wrong with these people? I mean, that is that is nasty and hateful, and it's who's today's Democrat Party is," Cruz highlighted about the Democratic Party, as well as those who applauded Crockett's remarks at the Human Rights Campaign event.

"It seems like this used to be more effective in dividing the country. That's what I think Crockett, for example, loves to do. 'We divide, and then hopefully I can conquer by division,' and that doesn't seem to be working now with the American people," Ferguson highlighted, adding how Trump and his policies remain popular. Further, the Democrats aren't even the party they once were. "The Democratic Party does seem to be floundering, and I'm talking about the entire party. I think part of that is because the Democratic Party isn't really Democratic Party anymore. They're Marxists and socialists and communists masquerading around and so now people are looking at them for what they are," he added.

It's not merely Cruz and Ferguson taking notice. The senator also referenced an Axios article, with the senator referring to the outlet as one that "may be the sort of most insider-y Washington DC swampy media outlet there is."

The Monday piece was fittingly titled "Behind the Curtain: Dems' dark, deep hole" and listed a whole host of reasons why Democrats are in a bad place for years to come, not just for the 2026 midterms with the Senate map, but also for beyond, even 2030. Cruz felt called to add "amen, amen, amen" as he read from the piece. Just days before, the outlet also put out a piece of Democrats weighing in where they felt the party went wrong, "The 10 theories driving Dems' identity crisis."

