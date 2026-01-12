Ilhan Omar Spewed a WHOPPER About the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis on Face the Nation

I get that she’s going to be the one invited on the Sunday talk shows about the ICE shooting in Minneapolis on January 7. Renee Nicole Good, 37, a professional left-wing activist, was shot and killed by federal agents after she accelerated her car toward an ICE officer. It was all captured on video. Good had participated in disrupting ICE raids by leading these lunatic convoys and training others for that purpose. All the liberal narratives about this shooting imploded when the ICE officer’s footage was released.

🚨BREAKING: Cellphone footage has been obtained showing the perspective of the federal agent involved in the Minneapolis shooting.pic.twitter.com/K0JCd5z21D — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 9, 2026

Is this the video Mayor Frey is talking about?pic.twitter.com/YlVpQZoDRM https://t.co/QI8ai7R2kJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: New angle from the ICE involved shooting in Minneapolis shows the woman CLEARLY hitting the agent with her car before he fires at her



A vehicle is a deadly weapon. And she used that deadly weapon against an agent.



Self-defense. pic.twitter.com/kw3SbBzSrP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 7, 2026

Good wasn’t scared, nor was she some innocent passerby trying to get home. She was there to wreck a federal law enforcement operation and was killed. It was a justified shooting. Period. But Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), whose district encompasses the city, was invited on Face the Nation, and it went as you expected it to go. She spewed a massive lie about the incident:

Ilhan Omar on the ICE shooting in Minneapolis:



“He should know that you shouldn't be trying to get in front of a moving car."



How do you even share a country with this?pic.twitter.com/UxN5qwWxVX — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 11, 2026

.@Ilhan: "He should know that you shouldn't be trying to get in front of a moving car."



1. That's not what happened.



2. Blaming a law enforcement officer instead of an agitator who weaponized her vehicle against the officer is truly sick. pic.twitter.com/OdFs2BQgUP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 11, 2026

And later said this about ongoing ICE operations:

CBS’ Margaret Brennan actually gave Rep. Ilhan Omar a chance to tone down her rhetoric about the situation unfolding in her home state of Minnesota.



Instead, Omar emptied her ENTIRE jerrycan of kerosene onto the fire.



BRENNAN: “Given how much heat there is and the… pic.twitter.com/XYazhbS9Er — Overton (@overton_news) January 11, 2026

MARGARET BRENNAN: “Given how much heat there is and the administration’s scrutiny, would you tell Americans it is too dangerous to demonstrate and to go out and document as she was doing?” ILHAN OMAR: “I think it is really important for Americans to record, to create the level of accountability and transparency that we need.” “What we have seen in Minneapolis is ICE Agents oftentimes jumping out of their cars, these are unmarked cars, oftentimes they’re wearing a mask, they’re approaching, running towards cars, they’re pulling people out of those cars.” “Oftentimes these people are citizens, oftentimes these people have documentation of their legal right to be in this country.” “And we know that DHS has lied repeatedly when it comes to the accounts, so it is even more important for there to be recording from eyewitnesses every single time these actions are taking place.”

Insanity. This is fanning the flames and putting people’s lives at risk, Congresswoman, because we’ve seen who these people are. They’re illegally disrupting federal law enforcement, and it could get people killed.

Ms. Good knows that.

