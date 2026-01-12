I Like JD Vance So Much That I Want Him Primaried Hard
Tipsheet

Ilhan Omar Spewed a WHOPPER About the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis on Face the Nation

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 12, 2026 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

I get that she’s going to be the one invited on the Sunday talk shows about the ICE shooting in Minneapolis on January 7. Renee Nicole Good, 37, a professional left-wing activist, was shot and killed by federal agents after she accelerated her car toward an ICE officer. It was all captured on video. Good had participated in disrupting ICE raids by leading these lunatic convoys and training others for that purpose. All the liberal narratives about this shooting imploded when the ICE officer’s footage was released. 

Good wasn’t scared, nor was she some innocent passerby trying to get home. She was there to wreck a federal law enforcement operation and was killed. It was a justified shooting. Period. But Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), whose district encompasses the city, was invited on Face the Nation, and it went as you expected it to go. She spewed a massive lie about the incident: 

DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE ILHAN OMAR MINNESOTA

And later said this about ongoing ICE operations: 

MARGARET BRENNAN: “Given how much heat there is and the administration’s scrutiny, would you tell Americans it is too dangerous to demonstrate and to go out and document as she was doing?” 

ILHAN OMAR: “I think it is really important for Americans to record, to create the level of accountability and transparency that we need.” 

“What we have seen in Minneapolis is ICE Agents oftentimes jumping out of their cars, these are unmarked cars, oftentimes they’re wearing a mask, they’re approaching, running towards cars, they’re pulling people out of those cars.” 

“Oftentimes these people are citizens, oftentimes these people have documentation of their legal right to be in this country.” 

“And we know that DHS has lied repeatedly when it comes to the accounts, so it is even more important for there to be recording from eyewitnesses every single time these actions are taking place.” 

Insanity. This is fanning the flames and putting people’s lives at risk, Congresswoman, because we’ve seen who these people are. They’re illegally disrupting federal law enforcement, and it could get people killed. 

Ms. Good knows that. 

