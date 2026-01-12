I Like JD Vance So Much That I Want Him Primaried Hard
Tipsheet

What This MS Now Guest Said About ICE and Firearms Was Peak Stupidity

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 12, 2026 6:30 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

I don’t know who this person is, and I frankly don’t care. What she said about ICE, firearms, and the recent shooting in Minneapolis involving federal agents was insane. It was peak stupidity. It’s why MS Now is entertainment: it’s a window into the idiocy of people who were supposed to share a country with. I’m at a point where I don’t want to be around these people anymore, and the feeling is mutual. But that’s a tale for another day. 

Advertisement

When commenting on the ICE shooting on January 7 that killed Renee Nicole Good, 37, a professional left-wing activist who reportedly accelerated toward an ICE agent with her vehicle, this person wonders why she was shot and why ICE agents have guns. Yeah, you heard that right—it’s because they’re federal law enforcement, you moron. They're going after criminal gangs, sexual abusers, and child traffickers; they need firearms like any other police officer in this country. What the hell is this segment? She tried to run over a cop, or the agent did, and he opened fire. It was a justified shooting, Good was an idiot, and she paid for it: 

It's no wonder that our side is more trusted on police matters and public safety.  

This was moronic. 

Let's recap what happened that day:

