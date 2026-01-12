What This MS Now Guest Said About ICE and Firearms Was Peak Stupidity

I don’t know who this person is, and I frankly don’t care. What she said about ICE, firearms, and the recent shooting in Minneapolis involving federal agents was insane. It was peak stupidity. It’s why MS Now is entertainment: it’s a window into the idiocy of people who were supposed to share a country with. I’m at a point where I don’t want to be around these people anymore, and the feeling is mutual. But that’s a tale for another day.

When commenting on the ICE shooting on January 7 that killed Renee Nicole Good, 37, a professional left-wing activist who reportedly accelerated toward an ICE agent with her vehicle, this person wonders why she was shot and why ICE agents have guns. Yeah, you heard that right—it’s because they’re federal law enforcement, you moron. They're going after criminal gangs, sexual abusers, and child traffickers; they need firearms like any other police officer in this country. What the hell is this segment? She tried to run over a cop, or the agent did, and he opened fire. It was a justified shooting, Good was an idiot, and she paid for it:

Seen on MSNBC: “Why does an ICE agent have a gun?!”



We’ve reached new levels of stupidity. pic.twitter.com/ZJ3WwFlnG2 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 11, 2026

It's no wonder that our side is more trusted on police matters and public safety.

This was moronic.

Let's recap what happened that day:

🚨BREAKING: Cellphone footage has been obtained showing the perspective of the federal agent involved in the Minneapolis shooting.pic.twitter.com/K0JCd5z21D — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 9, 2026

Is this the video Mayor Frey is talking about?pic.twitter.com/YlVpQZoDRM https://t.co/QI8ai7R2kJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: New angle from the ICE involved shooting in Minneapolis shows the woman CLEARLY hitting the agent with her car before he fires at her



A vehicle is a deadly weapon. And she used that deadly weapon against an agent.



Self-defense. pic.twitter.com/kw3SbBzSrP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 7, 2026

