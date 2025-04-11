NRCC Starts Ad Campaign Against ‘Vulnerable’ House Dems

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) this week started a paid digital advertising campaign in order to go after the 25 House Democrats that it deems vulnerable, since they voted against the House budget resolution.

According to the NRCC, voting against the budget resolution, which is meant to lead to President Trump’s goal of a “big, beautiful bill,” would see Americans paying higher taxes “by slashing the child tax credit in half and making families pay thousands more.”

“Once again, House Democrats made their priorities crystal clear: They’re taking a wrecking ball to America’s economy and sticking the working class with higher taxes just to ram their radical agenda down the throats of all Americans. Voters will consistently be reminded of this betrayal all the way through next Fall,” NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella said in a statement.

The NRCC listed the group of “vulnerable” Democrats that will be targeted by the ad campaign:

• (CA-09) Josh Harder

• (CA-13) Adam Gray

• (CA-27) George Whitesides

• (CA-45) Derek Tran

• (CA-47) Dave Min

• (FL-09) Darren Soto

• (FL-23) Jared Moskowitz

• (IN-01) Frank Mrvan

• (ME-02) Jared Golden

• (MI-08) Kristen McDonald Rivet

• (NC-01) Don Davis

• (NJ-09) Nellie Pou

• (NM-02) Gabe Vasquez

• (NV-01) Dina Titus

• (NV-03) Susie Lee

• (NV-04) Steven Horsford

• (NY-03) Tom Suozzi

• (NY-04) Laura Gillen

• (NY-19) Josh Riley

• (OH-09) Marcy Kaptur

• (OH-13) Emilia Sykes

• (TX-28) Henry Cuellar

• (TX-34) Vicente Gonzalez

• (VA-07) Eugene Vindman

• (WA-03) Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

The NRCC also elaborated on how the resolution, which would extend the Trump tax cuts of 2017, would “hurt hardworking American families, farmers, and small businesses,” and listed the following ways that would happen: