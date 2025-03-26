The Effort to Censure Jasmine Crockett Is Here

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. While speaking at a recent event for the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), Crockett referred to Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) as "Governor Hot Wheels." She later took to X to ridiculously claim she was speaking about transporting illegal immigrants arriving in Texas to sanctuary cities, but that doesn't quite match up. Adding insult to injury is how Abbott has been in a wheelchair for decades. Now, the move to censure Crockett is here, and it's coming from a fellow Texan.

According to POLITICO, Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) filed a resolution on Wednesday. It's not privileged, at least not at this time, and it's not clear when it will come to the floor. As the report mentioned:

That prompted Rep. Randy Weber to file a censure resolution Wednesday targeting Crockett: “The story of our great Governor of Texas is one of unwavering resilience and perseverance. Meanwhile, the actions of Jasmine Crockett — stooping to vile levels of discrimination and despicable political attacks — are nothing short of reprehensible,” he said in a statement. It’s not clear when or if the measure will come to the House floor. Weber said in a brief interview he did not have immediate plans to call it up as a privileged measure, which would kick off an expedited timeline to force its consideration.

Weber has posted to X multiple times on Tuesday and Wednesday about his move to censure the Democrat congresswoman. The draft resolution was first shared with Fox News on Tuesday afternoon.

One of them is a quoted repost of Crockett's particularly poor explanation as to what she claimed she was referring to when calling the disabled governor of her state, "Governor Hot Wheels."

The text of the resolution begins by referencing Crockett's remarks against Abbott at the HRC event, referring to them as "a manner unbecoming of a Member of Congress..."

"Whereas the remarks from Representative Crockett are discriminatory in nature and are the latest in a continued series of inappropriate comments expressed by Representative Crockett, such as on May 16, 2024, during a hearing of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, when Representative Crockett espoused inflammatory comments about the appearance of another Member of Congress..." the resolution also reads, likely referring to an exchange between Crockett and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Even more recently since that hearing last May, Crockett also went after Elon Musk as well as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) with her incendiary remarks, earning her a warning from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi when it comes to the congresswoman wishing harm upon Musk.

The resolution also calls for Crockett to present herself in the well for the pronouncement of censure to be read by the speaker. Rep. Al Green (D-TX) was censured earlier this month, after he disrupted President Donald Trump's address before a joint session of Congress, despite several warnings from Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), who ultimately had him removed. When Green presented himself at the well, however, Johnson ultimately had to gavel into a recess, as Green and his fellow Democrats would not quiet down and instead sang "We Shall Overcome."

Abbott responded to Crockett's insults when speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Tuesday night. "It's another day and another disaster by the Democrats," the governor offered. "The reality is they have no vision, no policy. They have nothing to sell but hate, and Americans are not buying it."

