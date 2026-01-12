Ecofeminist Once Declared Steak a Tool of White Supremacy

For years, the Left has tried to ban everything they don't like in the name of "environmentalism." One of their targets has been meat, especially red meat, because cow farts are bad for Gaia. The truth is this: meat is a great source of protein, which is essential for health. It's also delicious. Leftists don't want us to be healthy or happy, and now they've moved on from trying to ban meat consumption for the sake of the planet, instead falling back on their other favorite causes: "whiteness" and misogyny.

According to this woman, eating meat is misogynistic, racist, and an expression of White supremacy.



“Our Whiteness is part of the problem with meat eating”



These days, it seems anything we do, eating, doing math, or just about anything is labeled racist. It’s complete insanity. pic.twitter.com/WjyDcWDMbP — Taya (@travelingflying) January 10, 2026

The woman is Carol J. Adams, an American "ecofeminist author" and activist who wrote a book called "The Sexual Politics of Meat" in 1990. The remarks are from the Oxford Union debate on a motion titled "This House Would Move Beyond Meat" in 2021.

"Your hamburger comes with a dose of misogyny," Adams said. "The assumption that the best protein comes from corpses is a racist belief. 21st Century animal eating requires a complicity in a new colonialism."

She's hitting all the Leftist talking points like she's collecting woke Pokémon.

"Our whiteness is part of the problem of meat-eating," Adams added. "If you eat animals, you take up more climate space. Meat eating is also one of the ways gender-based structures of oppression are perpetuated. Men in the West are taught to renew their man card by eating meat, because that's what real men do. That's the sexual politics of meat, and it reveals how unsettled masculinity is. That's why after 9/11..." and she's interrupted by laughter, which is the only suitable response to this insanity.

We'll pause here for a moment to note that Adams can't provide one example of how eating meat perpetuates "gender based structures of oppression."

And what about women who like eating meat? Are we misogynists, too?

"That's why after 9/11, a focus on men as heroes and on meat eating became part of the reclamation of a wounded masculinity," Adams added with a straight face.

Seriously?

On September 11, the entire country was wounded, including roughly 739 female victims. The fact that more men died that day, including countless first responders who ran into the World Trade Center to save lives is not "wounded masculinity."

"When a black man was elected president, we saw how white this wounded masculinity was," Adams went on. "White supremacist weaponized eating meat, eggs, and dairy. Images of milk-drinking white men, of platters groaning with meat, and the baiting of liberal men as so-called soy boys are all part of the Neo-Nazi messaging."

The crowd laughed again because she's insane. Protein deficiency clearly affects the brain and deserves nothing but mockery and scorn. These are the people who seek to run our lives. They have no evidence to back up their claims, just platitudes and delusions, and they'll use any excuse — even the deaths of thousands — to push their agenda and frame their narrative.

