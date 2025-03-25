Jasmine Crockett Just Mocked This Disabled GOP Governor

This week, Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett shamelessly mocked Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for being paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

In her remarks, Crockett mocked the governor's condition, which happened as the result of a tragic accident when he was in his 20s.

Advertisement

“We in these hot a** Texas streets, honey,” she said at an event for the left-wing Human Rights Campaign. “Y’all know we got governor hot wheels down there, c’mon now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a** mess, honey!”

Jasmine Crockett: "We out in these hot a** streets with the 'hot wheels governor' who a hot a** mess!"



How did this woman get elected? pic.twitter.com/lToMMr7D0h — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2025

On numerous occasions, Abbott has shared that he uses a wheelchair because he is paralyzed. When he was 26 years old, he was running when a tree fell on him, severely injuring his back. He was left paralyzed from the waist down.

"Jasmine Crockett is the perfect spokesperson for today’s Democrats — out of touch and completely unhinged. When you’ve got no message and no agenda, all that’s left is hate," Mike Marinella, spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee said.

This is just the latest trashy remark to come from Crockett in recent weeks. Last month, Townhall covered how outside of the U.S. Capitol, Crockett was approached by a reporter who asked her, "If you could speak directly to Elon Musk, what would you say?"

“F*** off,” she said.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.