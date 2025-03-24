Pam Bondi Takes Aim at Jasmine Crockett Over Comments on Elon Musk

Attorney General Pam Bondi had some harsh words for Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) who appeared to call for violence against X owner Elon Musk, who is heading up the controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Crockett participated in a conversation with the Tesla Takedown movement in which she asked for Musk “to be taken down” on her upcoming birthday.

So I'll make sure that I keep it short. But I am truly here for very selfish reasons. Starting with on March 29th. It's my birthday. And all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett urges activists to “take down” Tesla and Elon Musk for her birthday.



She is actively encouraging more arson, shootings, and vandalism at Tesla dealerships. pic.twitter.com/5MYFPSrbUO — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 20, 2025

The lawmaker’s comments drew criticism from those arguing that she was trying to incite violence against Musk. After a series of vandalism and attacks against Tesla vehicles and their owners, it is clear many on the left have no problem using violence to make their displeasure with Musk’s involvement with DOGE known.

During a Sunday appearance on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Bondi savaged Crockett, saying she “needs to tread very carefully because nothing will happen to Elon Musk.”

Now you have this Congresswoman Crockett who is calling for attacks on Elon Musk on her birthday. Let's take him out on my birthday, she says. Yet she turns and says, oh, I'm not calling for violence. Well, she is an elected public official, and so she needs to tread very carefully because nothing will happen to Elon Musk. And we are going to fight to protect all of, all of the Tesla owners throughout this country. And it's basic safety. Once again, domestic terrorism is going to come to a stop in our country.

'TREAD VERY CAREFULLY': @AGPamBondi warned @RepJasmine (D-TX) after the Democrat threatened @elonmusk during a nationwide call with the Tesla Takedown movement, suggesting Musk should be "taken down." https://t.co/Qp9jxtgium pic.twitter.com/SycJ9bmWfu — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 24, 2025

Crockett responded to Bondi’s remarks during a Sunday appearance on MSNBC, bringing up one of the Democrats’ most cherished topics: The January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol building.

Instead of addressing the criticism, she deflected to President Donald Trump’s decision to pardon those who were convicted of crimes related to the riot.

“So, Pam Bondi, if you have an issue with terrorism, maybe you should talk to your boss about locking back up those guys that he let out that participated in January 6th,” Crockett said. “When Pam Bondi, though, says, you know, ‘tread carefully,’ what does that even mean? Yeah, all it means is that she's attempting to get me to say, ‘oh, I'm going to be scared, and I'm just not going to say anything because they are willing to literally break the law.’”

The lawmaker further accused the Trump administration of “ignoring court orders” and “ignoring what our own laws are.”

She further argued that “we are living in the time of good versus evil, right versus wrong.”

Jasmine Crockett fires back at Pam Bondi: If you have an issue with terrorism, maybe you should talk to your boss about locking back up those guys that he let out that participated in Jan 6th.... This entire administration is rogue. pic.twitter.com/AwrG09xDnS — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) March 23, 2025

Crockett has garnered national attention for being a low-rent AOC of sorts, making incendiary remarks and grandstanding during Congressional proceedings. As I stated in another piece, she is the quintessential example of what James Brown called, “Talkin’ Loud and Sayin’ Nothing.”

Having watched the video, I don’t believe Crockett was actually calling for violence against Musk. It seems clear she wishes to destroy his business and involvement in politics. But given the spate of attacks against Tesla, it is understandable that people would be concerned about that type of rhetoric, especially as the temperature in the United States remains far too high.