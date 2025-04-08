Jasmine Crockett Made Another Awful Comment on Race, Immigration

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) has been in the news quite a bit for racist comments as well for her comments on immigration. She hasn't stopped and it doesn't look like she'll stop any time soon. It didn't take long for comments of hers that she made at the 125th anniversary event at Grace Baptist Church in Waterbury, Connecticut on Sunday to have her trending once more over X.

"So I had to go about the country and educate people about what immigrants do for this country, or the fact that we are a country of immigrants," Crockett said in the clip, as others present could be heard voicing their agreement. "The fact is, ain't none of y'all trying to go and farm right now," she continued. Murmurs could be heard as the congresswoman paused, as she then asked members in the crowd to raise their hands if they were into farming, prompting laughter. Crockett only raised her voice louder from there. "You're not! You're not! We done picking cotton! We are! You can't pay us enough to find a plantation," she added, which members of the audience could also be heard agreeing with.

“We need immigrants to pick our cotton now” is a heck of a take. https://t.co/fO3gleRKgP — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 8, 2025

I’m really trying to grasp her logic



And yet …. https://t.co/omyxA1gMZF — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 8, 2025

Last month, Crockett also made headlines for participating in an event that took place the same day as President Donald Trump's speech before a joint session of Congress. During the "24-Hour State of the People Marathon," a virtual event meant to serve as a protest, Crockett claimed that Republicans are cracking down on illegal immigration because Trump wants to make black people "go back to the fields!"

Not long after that, she appeared on MSNBC, where she falsely claimed that "It is not a criminal violation to enter the country illegally… It’s not a crime." Videos on X with her remarks have been hit with context from Community Notes, citing 8 U.S.C. § 1325 in how there are criminal and civil penalties.

“It is not a criminal violation to enter the country illegally… It’s not a crime.” - Rep Jasmine Crockett pic.twitter.com/9tYYEvowlZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 9, 2025

Chris Cuomo also recently spoke with Bill Maher as part of "Club Random," and at one point they discussed Crockett has yet to be canceled, specifically for mocking Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), who is disabled and has been in a wheelchair for decades. "Because it's a black woman who's doing it, they're not gonna cancel her," Cuomo offered.

Crockett herself has made race her identity, as she went viral last week for comments during a House committee hearing that she was hired as a public defender despite having no criminal defense experience because as she told her boss, it was "because [she's] black."

Recently, however, Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) did introduce a resolution to censure Crockett for her remarks against Abbott, as well as her remarks that were likely referring to how Crockett spoke out against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) during a committee hearing last year.

🚨NEW: Chris Cuomo and Bill Maher say the only reason Rep. Jasmine Crockett wasn't canceled for her Gov. Abbott remarks is because she's a black woman🚨



CUOMO: "Because it's a black woman who's doing it, they're not gonna cancel her."



MAHER: "You're right. She wears the magic… pic.twitter.com/3fjJW8F1c1 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) April 6, 2025

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

