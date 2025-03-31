Resurfaced Remarks Show Jasmine Crockett Has an Issue With Byron Donalds' Marriage

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) has had several recent targets, from Elon Musk to fellow Texans, such as Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Comments are now resurfacing of another target of hers, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), and it has to do with his marriage.

In comments from June during an appearance on "The Breakfast Club" that have been circulating over X in recent days, Crockett went after the congressman for being married to a white woman. He's been married to Erica Donalds for over 20 years, and they have three sons together.

Speaking about "continuing to put people into office," Crockett then mentioned that "that even means some of our skinfolk, who definitely are not our kinfolk, such as Byron Donalds, who are going to continue to say, like, I mean, the fact that you sittin' around, talking about life was better under Jim Crow," she claimed about the congressman. "Like, is this because you don't understand history, or literally it's because you married a white woman and so you think that they whitewashing you," she continued, throwing up her hands and adding, "I'm not really sure like what it is!"

During her back and forth with the host, Crockett doubled down on how "it's a joy to call [Donalds] out for his marriage." She also claimed he took his "talking points" from others, complying with a "'yes massa, I got it.'"

Jasmine Crockett SLAMS Byron Donald’s for marrying a white woman..



Jasmine Crockett SLAMS Byron Donald's for marrying a white woman..

"He's been whitewashed".. 👀

As The Washington Free Beacon reminded, former Vice President Kamala Harris, who was also the party's nominee last November after then-President Joe Biden was forced out of the race, is a black and Asian woman who is married to a white man. The congresswoman did not return a request for comment over that, as the outlet pointed out.

Crockett is already facing a censure, with Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) having filed the resolution, mentioning her remarks against Abbott, as well as an exchange from last May between her and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). From wishing harm on Musk and Cruz, as well as mocking Abbott for being in a wheelchair and Donalds for his interracial marriage, it seems like the radical leftist congresswoman is just begging for her colleagues to take action against her.

