After Getting Called 'Governor Hot Wheels,' Abbott Had This to Say to Crockett

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responded Tuesday to Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett who referred to him as “Governor Hot Wheels" over the weekend.
"It's another day and another disaster by the Democrats," Abbott told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. "The reality is they have no vision, no policy. They have nothing to sell but hate, and Americans are not buying it."
NEW: Greg Abbott delivers the PERFECT response after Rep. Jasmine Crockett mocked his disability and called him “Governor Hot Wheels.”— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 26, 2025
“It’s another day and another disaster by the Democrats. The reality is they have no vision, no policy. They have nothing to sell but hate. And… pic.twitter.com/5O89hf7MX0
The Texas Democrat made the comment while she was speaking at a Human Rights Campaign dinner. She later tried to claim she was not referring to the governor's wheelchair.
"I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable. Literally, the next line I said was that he was a 'Hot A** Mess,' referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition," she said on X.
I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable.— Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) March 25, 2025
Literally, the next line I said was that…
Recommended
As Matt reported, however, that claim quickly fell apart.
Crockett liked a post calling Greg Abbott "hot wheels" in 2021 - a year before any bussing. Crockett is lying. https://t.co/0zhv8VzQXs pic.twitter.com/DeF2zC1DiI— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 26, 2025
Join the conversation as a VIP Member