After Getting Called 'Governor Hot Wheels,' Abbott Had This to Say to Crockett

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responded Tuesday to Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett who referred to him as “Governor Hot Wheels" over the weekend.

"It's another day and another disaster by the Democrats," Abbott told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. "The reality is they have no vision, no policy. They have nothing to sell but hate, and Americans are not buying it."

Advertisement

NEW: Greg Abbott delivers the PERFECT response after Rep. Jasmine Crockett mocked his disability and called him “Governor Hot Wheels.”



“It’s another day and another disaster by the Democrats. The reality is they have no vision, no policy. They have nothing to sell but hate. And… pic.twitter.com/5O89hf7MX0 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 26, 2025

The Texas Democrat made the comment while she was speaking at a Human Rights Campaign dinner. She later tried to claim she was not referring to the governor's wheelchair.

"I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable. Literally, the next line I said was that he was a 'Hot A** Mess,' referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition," she said on X.

I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable.



Literally, the next line I said was that… — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) March 25, 2025

As Matt reported, however, that claim quickly fell apart.