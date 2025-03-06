CNN Had to Edit Its Fact-Check of Trump's Address to Congress Over a...
Progressive Commentator Admits Her True Feelings Whenever Dems Do Something
PA Voter Sounds Off on Trump's Address to Congress. Libs Will Hate It.
Reuters Reporter Gets Slapped with a Brutal Fact-Check Over Trump's Swipe at Liz...
Where Do Democrats Find These People?
State Farm Fires Executive After What He Told an Undercover Reporter
VIP
Gavin Newsom Asks Charlie Kirk for Advice for the Democratic Party. Here's What...
Elon Musk's PAC Just Released Its First Ever TV Ad
The Democrats in Disarray
What's Behind Democrats' Dominance and Collapse
Newsom Makes a Stunning Admission About 'Trans' Athletes in Women's Sports
The Crucial, Imminent Election That You Probably Haven't Heard Much About
'Bulls***': Here Are the Unhinged Moments From the 'Sanctuary Cities' Hearing
Make Americans Trust Again
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Rep. Al Green Gets Some Unwelcome News After Heckling Trump

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  March 06, 2025 11:06 AM
Townhall Media

The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to censure Rep. Al Green (D-TX) for trying to disrupt President Donald Trump’s Tuesday speech to a joint session of Congress.

Advertisement

During the president’s speech, Green stood up and began shouting at the president while waving his cane like a grumpy old man. Other Democratic lawmakers joined in.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) repeatedly asked Green to stop his ridiculous grandstanding and to “take your seat.” But the lawmaker was too desperate for attention to stop and continued until Johnson asked the Seargent-at-Arms to remove him from the floor.

The House considered the resolution to censure Green on Thursday, with Democrats opposing the move. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) made the case for opposing the motion, referring to instances when Republican lawmakers have heckled Democratic presidents during their speeches.

Mr. Speaker, I just want to say the virtue signaling we're seeing from Republicans right now is insane. I'm sorry. Who was it who yelled, ‘You lie,’ at President Obama during his address? A Republican. Who was it that heckled President Biden, standing up and ranting like lunatics? Republicans. Go back and look at the videos. It was embarrassing, and nothing was done about that.

Recommended

The Crucial, Imminent Election That You Probably Haven't Heard Much About Guy Benson
Advertisement

Nevertheless, the vote occurred, and it did not go in Green’s favor.

Democrats, who seem to be hellbent on embarrassing themselves whenever possible, launched into a rousing rendition of “We Shall Overcome,” a song that featured prominently in the Civil Rights Movement. Apparently, these people believe Green, who is Black, being censured is the same as civil rights marchers being attacked with German Shepherds and fire hoses.

What is interesting about this is that ten Democrats voted in favor of censuring Green.

Advertisement

Of course, Democrats will argue that the censure was motivated by political concerns – and perhaps it was. But Democrats have no leg to stand on.

Remember when Democrats dominated Congress in 2021 and used their positions to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) because of comments she posted on social media before she was elected?

We already know what’s coming next.

Democrats and their close friends and allies in the activist media will use this episode to cry racism and pretend Republicans censuring Green because of his skin color. In fact, I believe that’s the whole reason why Green deliberately got himself kicked out of Trump’s speech in the first place. But, given the Democrats’ increasing irrelevance, their race baiting won’t get them anywhere this time.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP CONGRESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Crucial, Imminent Election That You Probably Haven't Heard Much About Guy Benson
'Bulls***': Here Are the Unhinged Moments From the 'Sanctuary Cities' Hearing Madeline Leesman
Democrats Are Just Not Normal Kurt Schlichter
State Farm Fires Executive After What He Told an Undercover Reporter Leah Barkoukis
CNN Had to Edit Its Fact-Check of Trump's Address to Congress Over a Simple Reason Matt Vespa
Progressive Commentator Admits Her True Feelings Whenever Dems Do Something Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Crucial, Imminent Election That You Probably Haven't Heard Much About Guy Benson
Advertisement