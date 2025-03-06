BREAKING: Rep. Al Green Gets Some Unwelcome News After Heckling Trump

The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to censure Rep. Al Green (D-TX) for trying to disrupt President Donald Trump’s Tuesday speech to a joint session of Congress.

During the president’s speech, Green stood up and began shouting at the president while waving his cane like a grumpy old man. Other Democratic lawmakers joined in.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) repeatedly asked Green to stop his ridiculous grandstanding and to “take your seat.” But the lawmaker was too desperate for attention to stop and continued until Johnson asked the Seargent-at-Arms to remove him from the floor.

Remember that the catch-all felony that landed many J6ers in prison and carries a max of 20 years is obstruction of an official proceeding. (18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)(2)).



Al Green’s toddler antics certainly qualifies as obstructing an official proceeding.pic.twitter.com/fLJ36NP1Ln — Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) March 6, 2025

The House considered the resolution to censure Green on Thursday, with Democrats opposing the move. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) made the case for opposing the motion, referring to instances when Republican lawmakers have heckled Democratic presidents during their speeches.

Mr. Speaker, I just want to say the virtue signaling we're seeing from Republicans right now is insane. I'm sorry. Who was it who yelled, ‘You lie,’ at President Obama during his address? A Republican. Who was it that heckled President Biden, standing up and ranting like lunatics? Republicans. Go back and look at the videos. It was embarrassing, and nothing was done about that.

Nevertheless, the vote occurred, and it did not go in Green’s favor.

LOL: The House of Representatives voted to CENSURE Rep. Al Green, and Democrats starting SINGING on the house floor in "protest."



Speaker Mike Johnson had to literally SHUSH them.



This is PATHETIC!



🤣 pic.twitter.com/jqt9eMic8T — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 6, 2025

Democrats, who seem to be hellbent on embarrassing themselves whenever possible, launched into a rousing rendition of “We Shall Overcome,” a song that featured prominently in the Civil Rights Movement. Apparently, these people believe Green, who is Black, being censured is the same as civil rights marchers being attacked with German Shepherds and fire hoses.

#BREAKING: House Democrats derail Speaker Mike Johnson's reading of a censure resolution against Congressman Al Green for repeatedly heckling President Trump during his address Tuesday night.....with a rendition of We Shall Overcome pic.twitter.com/4FgGaDIO2B — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 6, 2025

What is interesting about this is that ten Democrats voted in favor of censuring Green.

The Dems who voted to censure or voted present on the Rep. Green censure resolution pic.twitter.com/vFFU4EjuWu — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) March 6, 2025

Of course, Democrats will argue that the censure was motivated by political concerns – and perhaps it was. But Democrats have no leg to stand on.

Remember when Democrats dominated Congress in 2021 and used their positions to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) because of comments she posted on social media before she was elected?

We already know what’s coming next.

Democrats and their close friends and allies in the activist media will use this episode to cry racism and pretend Republicans censuring Green because of his skin color. In fact, I believe that’s the whole reason why Green deliberately got himself kicked out of Trump’s speech in the first place. But, given the Democrats’ increasing irrelevance, their race baiting won’t get them anywhere this time.