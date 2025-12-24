Four Years Ago, Some Patriot Dropped an Epic Line on a Call With Joe Biden During Christmas

It was probably the greatest Christmas call of all time, and for all the wrong reasons. Then-President Joe Biden, aka drool-in-soup, was taking calls while tracking Santa Claus. The Santa NORAD tracker was cooking, Jill was trying to keep Joe from falling over, and they took some calls. Some patriot told the president to go f*&$ himself during the call. He didn’t say that explicitly, but 2021 was the year the anti-Biden “Let’s go Brandon” chant was born.

“Merry Christmas, and let’s go Brandon,” said the caller.

“Let’s go Brandon, I agree,” replied Biden.

WATCH: Biden agrees with a father who says “Let’s Go Brandon” pic.twitter.com/QpAYqZbS87 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 24, 2021

That year, Racer Brandon Brown won at Talladega. While being interviewed by NBC Sports’ Kelli Stavast, fans in the background were chanting, "F*** Joe Biden” loudly, which Stavast tried to claim was “Let’s Go Brandon.” It’s not even close, which added to the mockery.

[…] Brandon ?!?#Flashback

LGBrandon was born and raised at the Sparks 300 race. Brandon Brown wins at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama,

NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast interpreted/created the infamous slogan. pic.twitter.com/KmzIpTr09I — Frank (@rodriQuez) April 7, 2023

This sounds literally nothing like "Let's go Brandon". https://t.co/5BS0FuPKN5 — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 3, 2021

That was the last assignment for Stavast, who got quietly removed from the network.

Merry Christmas!