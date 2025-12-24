14 Years Ago Today, The Giants and Jets Faced Off...and Put One Team...
Bari Weiss Is Everything Today's Journalists Hate
Four Years Ago, Some Patriot Dropped an Epic Line on a Call With Joe Biden During Christmas

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 24, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

It was probably the greatest Christmas call of all time, and for all the wrong reasons. Then-President Joe Biden, aka drool-in-soup, was taking calls while tracking Santa Claus. The Santa NORAD tracker was cooking, Jill was trying to keep Joe from falling over, and they took some calls. Some patriot told the president to go f*&$ himself during the call. He didn’t say that explicitly, but 2021 was the year the anti-Biden “Let’s go Brandon” chant was born. 

“Merry Christmas, and let’s go Brandon,” said the caller. 

“Let’s go Brandon, I agree,” replied Biden.

That year, Racer Brandon Brown won at Talladega. While being interviewed by NBC Sports’ Kelli Stavast, fans in the background were chanting, "F*** Joe Biden” loudly, which Stavast tried to claim was “Let’s Go Brandon.” It’s not even close, which added to the mockery. 

Related:

JOE BIDEN

That was the last assignment for Stavast, who got quietly removed from the network. 

Merry Christmas!

