DK Metcalf Just Lost a Lot of Money for Punching a Detroit Lion's Fan

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 24, 2025 7:00 PM
(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Detroit Lions 29-24 on December 21. Once again, Steel Town, whose season looked wobbly, will have another winning season. In 19 years as their head coach, Mike Tomlin has yet to have a losing season. It’s remarkable. Yet, the controversial back-to-back offensive pass interference calls aren’t the topic of discussion. It’s Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf being caught punching a fan in the face, which earned him a suspension through what’s left of the regular season. That’s over $500,000, plus his $45 million in guaranteed money being voided. 

The heckler, Ryan Kennedy, was identified as the ‘fan’ who picked on Metcalf, reportedly dropping the n-word and calling Metcalf’s mother the c-word—both of which were denied strongly by Kennedy through his attorneys. The video captures Kennedy leaning over to whisper something to Metcalf, who promptly punches him. The initial story was that Kennedy called Metcalf by his government name, which was unbelievable on its face (via ESPN): 

Ryan Kennedy, the Detroit Lions fan involved in the altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday, "categorically denies using the 'N-word,' the 'C-word' or any racial, misogynistic, or hate-based language during the incident," according to a statement released by a Michigan law firm Monday afternoon. 

"These allegations are completely false," the statement released by Shawn Head and Sean Murphy of Head Murphy Law Firm reads. 

The statement also said that Kennedy has experienced "harassment, threats and messages advocating violence" since reports began circulating on social media that Kennedy used a racial slur toward Metcalf and called Metcalf's mother an inflammatory word. 

[…] 

On his "Nightcap" podcast Sunday, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson said the words caused Metcalf to react. 

"I got word -- obviously, I'm not condoning putting your hands on a fan or punching a fan -- but he did call him a racial slur," Johnson said. "He called him the N-word and he did call his mom a c--t. I think, with those words being exchanged and the fan saying that, I think that's where the action occurred. 

"That's a bad combination [of words] ... and it caused DK to react. I'm sure he will have to deal with some type of discipline. You know how the NFL is. No matter what's said, they want you to be able to control yourself in that situation, but I understand." 

Kennedy, however, told the Detroit Free Press on Sunday that he called Metcalf by his full name -- DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf -- and that prompted the interaction where Metcalf walked over to the fan, who was in the front row of the stands at Ford Field, and grabbed him by his shirt collar. Metcalf then forcefully released Kennedy, shoving him back. 

"I called him that, and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt," Kennedy told the Free Press. "I'm a little shocked. Like everyone's talking to me. I'm a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby." 

Kennedy is reportedly a DK hater, with a history of trolling the NFL wideout. Who knows what was really said? Given how this story exploded, do you really think Kennedy, or anyone, would admit publicly that he called Metcalf the N-word? Please. Of course, he’s going to deny, as there’s nothing that has him dead to rights, saying what was alleged that caused the punch. 

