Democrat Escorted Out of Trump's Congressional Address After Unhinged Behavior

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump gave his address before a joint session of Congress, the fifth time he's ever given such a speech. It was by far the rowdiest, though, and before the event even started. Once Trump had started speaking, though, it wasn't long before the booing and interruptions started from Democratic members. Early on, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) even had to be escorted out, at Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-LA) direction.

Throughout Trump's remarks, at least the portion he was present for, Green stood up, waving his cane in the air.

At one particularly hysterical moment, as the president was speaking about his "comeback" win last November, the outbursts got so out of control that Johnson had to take to the mic to remind members to conduct themselves appropriately. He made it was clear he was issuing a warning to these members. When they still did not cease their outbursts, Green especially, whom Johnson addressed by name, the speaker directed the Sergeant at Arms to get involved.

BREAKING: Speaker Johnson just directed the Sergeant at Arms to REMOVE Democrat Al Green from the chamber for constant disruptions!



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HuHHLZDAeZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2025

Trump was then able to continue on with his remarks, as he continued to remind how much of a special "comeback" win he had achieved, while going on to speak about the ills caused by his predecessor, President Joe Biden. He also called out Democratic members of Congress for their refusal to applaud anything he had to say throughout these speeches, no matter what he said.

Again, this was not the first outburst from Democrats. Besides the boos, jeers, and overall disrespect, Democratic members who had been given the honor to escort the president appeared to purposefully sabotage the entrance. According to CNN's Manu Raju, they did not line up when it comes to Trump entering the chamber.

When Trump did enter the chamber, The Daily Wire's Brent Scher pointed out how a grumpy looking Democratic member was holding a sign that said "This is not normal."

New — In a sign of protest, House and Senate Dem leaders didn’t leave to join the escort committee despite being called to do so. The escort committee typically escorts the president in.



A spokesperson for Hakeem Jeffries told me: “It speaks for itself.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 5, 2025

The first Dem stunt!



A no-name Democrat holds a hand written "This is not normal" sign behind Trump as he walks into the chamber. pic.twitter.com/Ize3SLj0ta — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 5, 2025

Green has been something of a performance artist for years. At the start of Trump's second term, he waited a mere few days before announcing he was going to be filing articles of impeachment against the president. Trump, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting the White House, teased potential plans for the Gaza region. It was not long after clarified that no American boots would be needed on the ground for any such plans.

Just days after he made his announcement on impeachment last month, Green was confronted by a C-SPAN caller who called the congressman out for Democrats' misplaced priorities.

Sure enough, Green mentioned those articles of impeachment later on Tuesday, after he was escorted out of the chamber. The congressman claimed he had been shouting at Trump about how he has "no mandate to cut Medicaid," a completely unrelated talking point, and an issue Trump has already addressed.

Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) told reporters that he was shouting at Trump that he has “no mandate to cut Medicaid” before he was escorted out of the chamber.



“I’m also working on my articles of impeachment,” he says. pic.twitter.com/pVcZdPRSlB — Akayla Gardner (@gardnerakayla) March 5, 2025

Stay tuned with Townhall for continued coverage of Trump's remarks, including with our live blog.

