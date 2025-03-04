Boston's Mayor Got Slapped Down By AG Bondi, But That's Not the Worst...
Dem Rep Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About How the Party...
So, That's the Dem Who Pretty Much Caused Zelensky's Oval Office Meltdown
VIP
Trump's Agriculture Secretary Just Gave Some Great Advice to Americans Struggling With Egg...
It Sure Looks Like the Supreme Court Is Going to Make the Anti-Gunners...
VIP
Time Mag Raves About Congressional Fashion Protest, While David Frum Works Out His...
Boston Chief Offers Condolences to Knife-Wielding Suspect, Not Victims
NOAA Worker Slams DOGE Cuts After Spending Millions on 'Gender-Neutral' Alien Cartoons"
Republican Senator Bernie Moreno Handing Out American Flags at Trump's Joint Session Addre...
KJP Asked Point Blank If She Really Thought Biden Could Beat Trump. Here's...
VIP
Gavin Newsom Copies DOGE
SCOTUS Passes on Campus Free Speech Case, Thomas and Alito Dissent
Arrested Smugglers Brought in 20,000 Illegals and Threatened to Decapitate Agent
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Tipsheet

Democrat Escorted Out of Trump's Congressional Address After Unhinged Behavior

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  March 04, 2025 9:50 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump gave his address before a joint session of Congress, the fifth time he's ever given such a speech. It was by far the rowdiest, though, and before the event even started. Once Trump had started speaking, though, it wasn't long before the booing and interruptions started from Democratic members. Early on, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) even had to be escorted out, at Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-LA) direction. 

Advertisement

Throughout Trump's remarks, at least the portion he was present for, Green stood up, waving his cane in the air. 

At one particularly hysterical moment, as the president was speaking about his "comeback" win last November, the outbursts got so out of control that Johnson had to take to the mic to remind members to conduct themselves appropriately. He made it was clear he was issuing a warning to these members. When they still did not cease their outbursts, Green especially, whom Johnson addressed by name, the speaker directed the Sergeant at Arms to get involved. 

Trump was then able to continue on with his remarks, as he continued to remind how much of a special "comeback" win he had achieved, while going on to speak about the ills caused by his predecessor, President Joe Biden. He also called out Democratic members of Congress for their refusal to applaud anything he had to say throughout these speeches, no matter what he said. 

Again, this was not the first outburst from Democrats. Besides the boos, jeers, and overall disrespect, Democratic members who had been given the honor to escort the president appeared to purposefully sabotage the entrance. According to CNN's Manu Raju, they did not line up when it comes to Trump entering the chamber. 

Recommended

LIVE: President Trump Set to 'Tell It Like It Is' in Joint Address to Congress
Advertisement

When Trump did enter the chamber, The Daily Wire's Brent Scher pointed out how a grumpy looking Democratic member was holding a sign that said "This is not normal."

Green has been something of a performance artist for years. At the start of Trump's second term, he waited a mere few days before announcing he was going to be filing articles of impeachment against the president. Trump, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting the White House, teased potential plans for the Gaza region. It was not long after clarified that no American boots would be needed on the ground for any such plans. 

Just days after he made his announcement on impeachment last month, Green was confronted by a C-SPAN caller who called the congressman out for Democrats' misplaced priorities. 

Sure enough, Green mentioned those articles of impeachment later on Tuesday, after he was escorted out of the chamber. The congressman claimed he had been shouting at Trump about how he has "no mandate to cut Medicaid," a completely unrelated talking point, and an issue Trump has already addressed. 

Advertisement

Stay tuned with Townhall for continued coverage of Trump's remarks, including with our live blog

Editor's Note: Trump Speech Sale! TODAY ONLY. 60 Percent off ALL VIP MEMBERSHIPS! Don't wait, sign up NOW by clicking HERE!

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: President Trump Set to 'Tell It Like It Is' in Joint Address to Congress
So, That's the Dem Who Pretty Much Caused Zelensky's Oval Office Meltdown Matt Vespa
Boston's Mayor Got Slapped Down By AG Bondi, But That's Not the Worst Part Matt Vespa
Guess Who Has Ties to USAID Mia Cathell
Dem Rep Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About How the Party Plans to Fight Trump and Elon Matt Vespa
The View's Joy Behar Was Not Expecting This From Stephen A. Smith Regarding the 2024 Election Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE: President Trump Set to 'Tell It Like It Is' in Joint Address to Congress
Advertisement