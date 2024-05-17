AOC, MTG Erupt Into Heated Exchange During Oversight Hearing

Chaos erupted on the House floor Thursday between Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) during a hearing to consider a resolution on holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.

The heated exchange sparked nearly an hour of disorder in the committee after Greene took several jabs at Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), accusing her of wearing "fake eyelashes.”

During the hearing, Greene used the opportunity to make the committee aware that Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) was employing the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan— who is currently presiding over former President Donald Trump’s Manhattan criminal case.

“I’d like to know if any of the Democrats on this committee are employing Judge Merchan’s daughter,” Greene asked. “Please tell me what that has to do with Merrick Garland,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) snarked, speaking out of turn. Greene, undeterred, said, “Oh, Goldman. That’s right, he’s advising.” Crockett asked, “He’s advising who? Do you know what you’re here for?” Greene shot back, “I don’t think you know what you’re here for,” before commenting on Crockett’s “fake eyelashes.” Via Breitbart News

Greene and Crockett’s tense conversations prompted several other Democrats to involve themselves including the “Squad’s” ringer leader, AOC.

🚨🇺🇸 AOC AND MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE FIGHT IN CONGRESS



AOC: “She has to apologize”



MTG: “I’m not apologizing. Why don’t you debate me?”



AOC: “That’s self-evident”



MTG: “Yeah, you don’t have enough intelligence.”



MTG: "Are your feelings hurt? Aww."



AOC: "Oh, girl. Baby girl,… pic.twitter.com/UA9aaagqpQ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 17, 2024

Crockett then asked Greene “If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blond bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

At the same time, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) demanded for Crockett to “calm down.”

“Don’t tell me to calm down,” Crockett said.

“Calm down, you’re out of control,” Luna responded.

“If I come and talk shit about her ya’ll gonna have a problem,” Crockett hit back.

“I don’t know why you’re acting like that. It’s not cute,” Luna said.

Moments later, Greene and Ocasio-Cortez were asked if they wanted to strike their words— which they both did.

The Democrat also demanded an apology from Greene, which prompted the Republican to accuse AOC of not being intelligent enough to debate one another.

Chairman James Comer (R-KY) attempted to dissolve the heated moment but ultimately called for the meeting to be suspended.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) compared the tense exchange to an episode of The Jerry Springer Show. The Democrat has slowly distanced himself from his party, calling the left’s Israel-Hamas stance too “radical.”