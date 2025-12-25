NBC News Pushes Pity Piece for Judges Who Have Ruled Against Trump

Am I supposed to care, because I don’t? I don’t care that judges trying to run the executive via a judicial coup are being tormented. Yeah, Merry Christmas, by the way, but it would be something NBC News would do, interviewing the judges who have ruled against the president, the blowback. Later, the not-so-subtle insinuation that this is part of Trump’s ongoing phantom crusade against the judiciary. Anyways, pizzas were delivered to their houses by random people, folks. The horror! The horror (via NBC News):

In his almost 45 years as a federal judge, John Coughenour has seen it all, including high-profile criminal trials that put his own safety at risk. But this year, the 84-year-old senior district judge did something he hadn’t considered for a long time: He retrieved a gun he had stored at the federal courthouse in Seattle years ago and brought it back to his home in case he needed it to defend himself. […] On Jan 23, just three days after Trump took office, Coughenour blocked an executive order aimed at limiting birthright citizenship, calling the proposal “blatantly unconstitutional.” He was the first of several judges to rule against the administration on the issue, which is now before the Supreme Court. […] Other judges have been targets of anonymous pizza deliveries that judges see as a form of intimidation. The U.S. Marshals Service, which has the job of protecting judges, suspects some of the deliveries could be tied to foreign actors, three sources told NBC News. As a result of the various threats and intimidation, judges have had to adapt their daily lives, according to NBC News interviews with six sitting judges, as well as former judges and others familiar with the current threat landscape. One judge moved house. Another had to freeze her credit cards after a security breach. Other judges have taken actions to adapt to the changing landscape by upgrading home security systems, changing the route they drive to work and ensuring family members limit personal information they post online, according to the current and former judges.

And? How about stopping trying to usurp a duly elected president’s power? Trump is issuing orders that were well within his purview. Most of these rulings are delay tactics, with clowns like Judge Boasberg issuing explicitly anti-Trump rulings that aren’t based on law. District judges should have national injunction power, and they could be dissolved if Congress had a spine.

I don’t care about this. A judge got a pizza delivered, and Charlie Kirk got assassinated.

Spare us the sob stories about a group of unelected people trying to wrest power from the executive because they didn’t like how the 2024 election turned out.

Merry Christmas!