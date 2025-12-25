Of Course, Politico Says Christmas Is a Right Wing Boogaloo

Of course, Politico Europe would take this route. Instead of bashing the Islamists that have infested Europe and ruined Christmas markets, the publication decided to rip into normal people by claiming that the Christmas holiday was some right-wing celebration akin to neo-Nazis celebrating Hitler’s birthday (via Politico EU):

“Recasting Christmas as a marker of Christian civilization” https://t.co/MqpymKiVlU — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 24, 2025

"Christmas is being recast as Christian" pic.twitter.com/vXFdeL8uCp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 24, 2025

Christmas is becoming a new front line in Europe’s culture wars. Far-right parties are claiming the festive season as their own, recasting Christmas as a marker of Christian civilization that is under threat and positioning themselves as its last line of defense against a supposedly hostile, secular left. The trope echoes a familiar refrain across the Atlantic that was first propagated by Fox News, where hosts have inveighed against a purported “War on Christmas” for years. U.S. President Donald Trump claims to have “brought back” the phrase “Merry Christmas” in the United States, framing it as defiance against political correctness. Now, European far-right parties more usually focused on immigration or law-and-order concerns have adopted similar language, recasting Christmas as the latest battleground in a broader struggle over culture. In Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has made the defense of Christmas traditions central to her political identity. She has repeatedly framed the holiday as part of the nation’s endangered heritage, railing against what she calls “ideological” attempts to dilute it. “How can my culture offend you?” Meloni has asked in the past, defending nativity scenes in public spaces. She has argued that children should learn the values of the Nativity — rather than just associating Christmas with food and presents — and rejected the idea that long-standing traditions should be altered. This year, Meloni said she was abstaining from alcohol until Christmas, portraying herself as a practitioner of spirituality and tradition.

I can’t anymore—it’s Christmas. It’s been around for centuries. It’s not some right-wing subliminal messaging campaign. Over a billion people celebrate it every year. I know that’s news to you godless heathens in the press, but these are the facts.

Piss off a liberal and celebrate this joyous holiday with your families.

Merry Christmas, everyone.

