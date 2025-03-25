As Jasmine Crockett Targets Ted Cruz, Elon Musk Isn't the Only One She's Going After

As Townhall has been covering, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) has been making headlines plenty lately, and for all the wrong reasons. She's been going after Elon Musk with her remarks coming off as concerning enough to aptly warrant a warning from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. She also mocked her state's governor, Republican Greg Abbott, who is disabled and has been using a wheelchair for decades. She recently went after another Texan as well, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

As Libs of TikTok highlighted in a clip over X, Crockett appeared on MSNBC to make clear that she has "never promoted violence whatsoever," stressing her words for emphasis. That same day, though, a clip surfaced of her speaking out about Cruz, in which she offered, "I think that you punch. I think you punch. I think you--you okay with punching. But like, it's Ted Cruz! I mean, like, this dude has to be knocked over the head, like hard, right?"

Another clip from Libs of TikTok shows that Crockett was talking about former Democratic Rep. Colin Allred, who ran against Cruz last November. "You know, I think, and I love Colin, and I think towards the end he started to punch a little harder," Crockett also shared, speaking in the metaphorical sense in this case. This second clip also includes the congresswoman making clear that "there is no niceties with [Cruz], like at all, like you go clean off on him, right?"

Cruz appears to have taken the incendiary remarks in stride. He reposted the first clip from the Libs of TikTok account, along with a GIF from "The Princess Bride," one of the senator's favorite movies.

"You keep using that word... I do not think it means what you think it means," the GIF quotes the Inigo Montoya character as saying, likely in reference to how Crockett claims she "never promoted violence whatsoever."

Cruz ended up winning his race against Allred by 8.5 percentage points last November, a far higher margin than he was predicted to win by, with many polls and pundits underestimating him. If anything, Allred came off as increasingly desperate at the end of the campaign, especially as he tried to backtrack his position on allowing boys to participate in girls' sports, resulting in him taking heat from the left and the right.

That Crockett is the face of the Democratic Party and cheered on by her fellow liberals could spell a major problem for the already seriously unpopular Democrats. The congresswoman is even worse than the far-left Squad members in many respects, and her electoral margins don't help. She won by approximately 70 percentage points last November, which makes sense, given that she represents the most blue district in Texas.

The increased amount of alarming rhetoric and behavior from Crockett has been a trending topic over X these past few days, with many calling for Congress to censure the congresswoman, which Bondi believes the House will do.

From her unhinged and dangerous rhetoric to her serving as the congresswoman to the most liberal district in her state, and one of the most liberal in the country, Crockett may very well be bringing her party down. No wonder other Texas Republicans, like Rep. Wesley Hunt, are calling for her to be more in the spotlight. Time will tell as the 2026 midterms approach how much she helps, or hurts, her party.

DOGE is finding billions of dollars in wasteful spending, and the Democrats are losing their minds as they realize their gravy train and woke projects are coming to an end.

