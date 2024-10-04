Is Biden for Real About Lecturing Us on ‘Rabid Partisanship’?

President Joe Biden was in Georgia on Thursday surveying the storm damage from Hurricane Helene. The Biden-Harris administration has bungled the federal response , but you wouldn't know that from how Biden especially has conducted himself. While in Ray City, the president added insult to injury, with his claims about "rabid bipartisanship" as he spoke about supposedly coming together, while also touting his administration's legislation.

Biden took the podium to claim that "in moments like this, it's time to put politics aside, again. It's not one state versus others, it's the United States," though he did slur his words. "You know, there's no Democrats or Republicans out here. It's what we do to make sure we, uh, restore the economy. Only Americans here. I've been committed to being president for all America," Biden slurred, repeating his 2020 campaign promise that nobody believes anymore.

He then went to tout the bill that was supposed to relate to infrastructure as well as the woefully misnamed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which he referred to as "the $368 billion bill on, on, dealing with climate," another instance in which he said the quiet part out loud about what such a bill relates to.

Biden then spoke about the supposed benefits of those bills and how they relate to how "our job is to help as many people as we can, as many as we can."

"And also, by the way, when you do that, I hope we begin to break down this rabid partisanship that exists," Biden continued. "I mean that sincerely. There's no rationale for it, no rationale for it! And so, it doesn't matter who we help, it's who's needed help," he claimed, continuing to try to offer "we're going to help as many people as we can," even though he and his administration have failed with the federal response.

NEW: Biden says he's "been committed to being president for all America….I hope we begin to break down this rabid partisanship."



Biden has been a particularly partisan figure, not just as president, but his time as vice president and in the Senate. Just ahead of the 2022 midterms, a year when Democrats ended up doing far better than expected, Biden gave a speech dealing with the "Battle for the Soul of the Nation" in which he ranted and raved about his political enemies: MAGA Republicans. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) believes that may have been what contributed to the lack of a red wave that year.

Biden and other Democrats have continued to go with such a term to demonize their opponents, just as they also continue to use inflammatory rhetoric against former and potentially future President Donald Trump, despite the two assassination attempts against him.

Even more recently, Biden took to his X account on Monday night to claim that Trump, who had been on the ground much earlier providing assistance , was "lying" about the White House's response.

On Thursday night, as Leah covered , Biden not only appeared confused when asked by reporters about how people in the affected states were faring. Not only did he claim he didn't know what storm they were discussing, he claimed people are "getting everything they need and they're very happy across the board."

The problem isn't solely with Biden, though. Vice President Kamala Harris has offered hurricane victims $750, while Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has revealed FEMA is out of money, after previously claiming otherwise . The agency has spent its money on illegal immigrants and been prioritizing "equity." It would seem those are the people that the Biden-Harris administration has prioritized when it comes to "help[ing] as many people as we can."

