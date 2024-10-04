Let’s Talk About Actual Chaos
The Number of Illegal Aliens Dumped Into Swing States Is Jaw-Dropping
Team Trump Notes a Key Fact About the Latest Job Numbers
Israel Is Being Surgical in Picking Off Hezbollah's Leaders
Why Dems Are Panicking in Wisconsin Right Now
Comer Issues Subpoena to See If White House Colluded With Gun Control Groups...
FEMA Responds to Claims It Diverted Disaster Relief Funds to Deal With Border...
Biden Was Asked What States in the Storm Zone Need. His Response Sets...
Here's What Trump Had to Say About Melania's Abortion Stance
Why Is Team Trump Running Against Kamala As If She's a Normal Democrat?
Here's a Reminder of What Mayorkas Had to Say About FEMA Three Months...
Dave McCormick Destroys Bob Casey in PA Senate Debate
Kamala Harris Is Slipping in Key States
Unhinged: 'The View' Host Suggest Melania Trump Wants to ‘Take Out’ Donald Trump
Tipsheet

Is Biden for Real About Lecturing Us on ‘Rabid Partisanship’?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 04, 2024 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden was in Georgia on Thursday surveying the storm damage from Hurricane Helene. The Biden-Harris administration has bungled the federal response, but you wouldn't know that from how Biden especially has conducted himself. While in Ray City, the president added insult to injury, with his claims about "rabid bipartisanship" as he spoke about supposedly coming together, while also touting his administration's legislation. 

Advertisement

As Amy Curtis at our sister site of Twitchy covered, Biden took the podium to claim that "in moments like this, it's time to put politics aside, again. It's not one state versus others, it's the United States," though he did slur his words. "You know, there's no Democrats or Republicans out here. It's what we do to make sure we, uh, restore the economy. Only Americans here. I've been committed to being president for all America," Biden slurred, repeating his 2020 campaign promise that nobody believes anymore.

He then went to tout the bill that was supposed to relate to infrastructure as well as the woefully misnamed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which he referred to as "the $368 billion bill on, on, dealing with climate," another instance in which he said the quiet part out loud about what such a bill relates to.

Biden then spoke about the supposed benefits of those bills and how they relate to how "our job is to help as many people as we can, as many as we can."

"And also, by the way, when you do that, I hope we begin to break down this rabid partisanship that exists," Biden continued. "I mean that sincerely. There's no rationale for it, no rationale for it! And so, it doesn't matter who we help, it's who's needed help," he claimed, continuing to try to offer "we're going to help as many people as we can," even though he and his administration have failed with the federal response. 

Recommended

Team Trump Notes a Key Fact About the Latest Job Numbers Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Biden has been a particularly partisan figure, not just as president, but his time as vice president and in the Senate. Just ahead of the 2022 midterms, a year when Democrats ended up doing far better than expected, Biden gave a speech dealing with the "Battle for the Soul of the Nation" in which he ranted and raved about his political enemies: MAGA Republicans. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) believes that may have been what contributed to the lack of a red wave that year. 

Biden and other Democrats have continued to go with such a term to demonize their opponents, just as they also continue to use inflammatory rhetoric against former and potentially future President Donald Trump, despite the two assassination attempts against him. 

Advertisement

Even more recently, Biden took to his X account on Monday night to claim that Trump, who had been on the ground much earlier providing assistance, was "lying" about the White House's response.

On Thursday night, as Leah covered, Biden not only appeared confused when asked by reporters about how people in the affected states were faring. Not only did he claim he didn't know what storm they were discussing, he claimed people are "getting everything they need and they're very happy across the board."

The problem isn't solely with Biden, though. Vice President Kamala Harris has offered hurricane victims $750, while Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has revealed FEMA is out of money, after previously claiming otherwise. The agency has spent its money on illegal immigrants and been prioritizing "equity." It would seem those are the people that the Biden-Harris administration has prioritized when it comes to "help[ing] as many people as we can."

Advertisement

Through it all, FEMA has prioritized putting out a statement going on the defense, as Leah also covered.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Team Trump Notes a Key Fact About the Latest Job Numbers Katie Pavlich
The Number of Illegal Aliens Dumped Into Swing States Is Jaw-Dropping Katie Pavlich
Dave McCormick Destroys Bob Casey in PA Senate Debate Madeline Leesman
CNN's Poll of Polls Provides a Shocking Update on Trump’s Chances Matt Vespa
Here's a Reminder of What Mayorkas Had to Say About FEMA Three Months Ago Mia Cathell
How to Blow Up the Middle East War in Five Easy Steps Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Team Trump Notes a Key Fact About the Latest Job Numbers Katie Pavlich
Advertisement