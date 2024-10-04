Where Trump Is Gaining Ground in Philly Really Says It All About the...
Biden Was Asked What States in the Storm Zone Need. His Response Sets Social Media Ablaze.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 04, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Biden appeared confused Thursday evening when asked what he thought states impacted by Hurricane Helene needed after he spent the day touring parts of Florida and Georgia that were battered by the Category 4 storm.

“What do the states in the storm zone need after what you saw today?” a reporter asked him. 

Biden paused momentarily before responding. 

“Oh, in the storm zone!” he said. 

“Yes, sir,” the reporter replied. 

“I’m wondering what storm you’re talking about,” Biden continued. “They’re getting everything they need and they’re very happy across the board.”

Amid widespread criticism of the Biden-Harris administration’s disaster response efforts, the commander in chief announced 1,000 active duty troops are being deployed to help deliver essentials to the communities affected by the storm, which has killed at least 215 people with hundreds more still missing. 

The soldiers are in addition to the support the Department of Defense is already providing to FEMA for the Helene response, including: 

  • U.S. Army and U.S. Navy helicopters, soldiers, and sailors to provide critical capability to move personnel and supplies in areas where access via roads is not available or viable. 
  • U.S. Air Force aircraft, helicopters, and airmen to provide search-and-rescue capabilities. 
  • U.S. Army soldiers and high-wheeled vehicles to move personnel and supplies over roads and terrain damaged or impassable to normal vehicles. 
  • The Army Corps of Engineers is supporting response efforts with Temporary Power Teams and subject matter experts to support debris removal, water and wastewater management, and bridge inspections. 

Although not operating under Department of Defense authority, more than 6,000 National Guard personnel from 12 states are spearheading the response effort across the impacted region in support of their governors. (Queen City News)

“This action will provide additional manpower and logistics capabilities, enabling FEMA and other interagency partners to reach the hardest hit areas as quickly as possible,” the White House said Wednesday. 

