About Time: FBI Investigating Attacks on Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers

After more than a month of violence and vandalism targeted at pro-life pregnancy organizations and churches, the FBI is now getting involved to investigate such crimes as potential acts of domestic violent extremism, Fox News reported on Friday morning.

Included is a statement from the bureau:

"The FBI is investigating a series of attacks and threats targeting pregnancy resource centers and faith-based organizations across the country," the FBI said in a statement. "The FBI takes all threats seriously and wecontinue to work closely with our law enforcement partners and will remain vigilant to protect our communities." The bureau asked anyone who has information on the attacks or potential threats to alert law enforcement, call their local FBI field office or email tips.fbi.gov.

The Wisconsin Family Action headquarters in Madison was firebombed early last month, and since then several pro-life organizations have also similarly been targeted, including in Oregon and New York. Many more have been vandalized around the country.

State officials in Wisconsin, including Democrats, condemned the attack against the Wisconsin Family Action building. The White House also did release a statement, albeit a delayed one. With subsequent crimes, though, Democrats, including at the White House, largely ignored the violence.

A short time after the first attack, the radical pro-abortion group Jane's Revenge took credit, and warned that they would ramp up their actions after 30 days. Not long after the 30 days mark, Jane's Revenge once more promised an increase in violence. Another group, Ruth Sent Us, has also been posting on social media about protesting at the justices' homes and even where they go to church or their children go to school.

While the White House recently indicated that President Joe Biden condemned the violence, it was through a spokesperson in a statement to The Daily Wire, as Mary Margaret Olohan reported. The president has yet to speak about it directly to condemn or even address. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, even when directly asked about it, refused to condemn the violence.

This announcement from the FBI not only comes after more warnings from Jane's Revenge, but as we appear to be closer to the U.S. Supreme Court handing down its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson. Earlier last month, a draft opinion was leaked showing that the Court was using Dobbs to overturn Roe v. Wade. That leak has led to a rise of anger and violent extremism from pro-abortion radicals.

With only a short time left in the term, the Court still has 18 cases left to release opinions for. It has designated next Tuesday and Thursday as decision dates.

NEW: The Supreme Court will issue more opinions next TUESDAY and THURSDAY. Eighteen cases remain to be decided, including cases on abortion, guns, climate change, and religion in schools. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 16, 2022

Making the Biden administration's inaction all the more inexcusable is that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), through memos, has acknowledged and warned that it expects a rise in violence once Roe v. Wade is overturned.