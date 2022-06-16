Pelosi Was Asked to Condemn Attacks on Pro-Life Groups. This Is What She Said Instead.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was asked about Democrats' lack of condemnation when it comes to the number of pro-life churches and pregnancy centers during her weekly press conference on Thursday. In response, Pelosi reiterated that women have the right to choose when it comes to bodily autonomy.

Attacks against churches and pregnancy centers have increased since May, after a draft opinion from the Supreme Court detailing the overturning of Roe v. Wade was leaked to the media. While some attacks included vandalism with graffiti, others were more serious and involved arson.

"Well, let me just say this: a woman has a right to choose, to live up to her responsibility, it’s up to her doctor, her family, her husband, her significant other, and her God. This talk of politicizing all of this, I think, is something uniquely American and not right," Pelosi said.

"Other countries, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, have had legislate initiatives to expand a woman’s right to choose, very Catholic countries. I’m a very Catholic person and I believe in every woman’s right to make her own decisions," she added then saying she was done answering questions about abortion.

The threat of attacks against pro-life institutions once the Supreme Court decision is officially released is worrisome given radical group Jane's Revenge is calling for "open season" on pro-life organizations.

"We are versatile, we are mercurial, and we answer to no one but ourselves. We promised to take increasingly drastic measures against oppressive infrastructures. Rest assured that we will, and those measures may not come in the form of something so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti," the group said in a statement.

"From here forward, any anti-choice group who closes their doors, and stops operating will no longer be a target. But until you do, it’s open season, and we know where your operations are. The infrastructure of the enslavers will not survive. We will never stop, back down, slow down, or retreat," the group continued.



