Pro-Abortion Vandalism and Violence Appears to Be a Pattern

Pro-abortion extremism has certainly been on display as of late. Last week, I covered how abortion advocates firebombed the headquarters of Wisconsin Family Action. A Molotov cocktail was thrown but did not ignite, though a fire still start. The framing of the attack was grossly distorted by the mainstream media, as Spencer highlighted. Those instances of violence have only picked up.

A group known as "Jane's Revenge" took credit a short time later, as revealed by investigative journalist Robert Evans.

The statement was sent to me through an anonymous intermediary I trust. It is hosted on a Tor site (link to follow). The statement is titled "first communique" and opens with the words, "This is not a declaration of war".https://t.co/5ZhcDHiA7A pic.twitter.com/9Y0d03mXoq — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) May 10, 2022

They are issuing a 30 day ultimatum for all anti choice organizations and fake clinics (crisis pregnancy centers) to disband. They claim to have the ability to reach multiple states and repeat that the attack in Wisconsin was just a "warning" — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) May 10, 2022

I have not had any direct contact with people claiming to be members of this group or to have been responsible for this attack. The source who sent this to me has a reputation for extreme reliability.



Here is the Tor link to their statement: https://t.co/5ZhcDH1x5A — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) May 10, 2022

The statement emphasizes that such an attack was only a warning, and demanded pro-life groups disband. "This was only a warning. We demand the disbanding of all anti-choice establishments, fake clinics, and violent anti-choice groups within the next thirty days."

"Wisconsin is the first flashpoint, but we are all over the US, and we will issue no further warnings," the statement said. "We are not one group, but many. We are in your city. We are in every city," it similarly said.

CBS 58 noticed patrols around the area, and reported the Madison Police Department is aware of the threats and is working with federal authorities.

An Oregon Right to Life office was similarly targeted. As Virginia Barreda reported on May 9 for the Salem Statesman Journal:

Arson investigators are seeking information about a small fire that ignited Sunday night during a suspected break-in attempt at the Oregon Right to Life office in Keizer. An engine and a battalion chief responded to a report of a small blaze around 10:40 p.m. at the Right to Life building at 4335 River Rd N, according to Keizer Fire District Deputy Fire Marshal Anne-Marie Storms. At least one person tried to break a building window, but was unsuccessful, according to Lt. Trevor Wenning, a spokesperson for the Keizer Police Department. The person then lit two Molotov cocktails and threw them toward the building, which led to the small fire. The building was empty at the time of the fire — there were no injuries reported, Storms said. Crews stayed on scene for about 45 minutes. The outside of the building was damaged, but the building is still usable, Storms said. ... In a Monday statement about the fire in Keizer, Oregon Right to Life Executive Director Lois Anderson said: "Understandably, our team is shaken up by this attack. We are committed to taking proper precautions to protect the safety of our staff as we move forward. We are thankful for the quick action of our first responders committed to maintaining a safe environment to operate in this community.” Oregon Right to Life officials said the organization does not condone the use of force, intimidation and violence by any person pursuing pro-life activities and that Right to Life does not knowingly do business with any organization that endorses violence toward pro-abortion.

While the victim condemns violence, there is no such mention in Barreda's reporting of Democratic state officials doing so.

As Andrew Mark Miller reported for Fox News on Monday, "Oregon Democrats silent on Molotov cocktail break-in attempt at Oregon pro-life office."

Gov. Kate Brown as well as Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, all Democrats, "declined to respond to multiple requests for comment via phone and email from Fox News Digital regarding the firebomb attack on Sunday evening that police say was an attempt to break into an Oregon Right to Life office," he noted. The lawmakers also had not mentioned the attacked over Twitter.

Unfortunately, a Pregnacy Resource Center in Northern Virginia was vandalized last night.



This charity lovingly provides support & practical supplies to women no matter what they decide. And yet, they’re targeted with hate, intimidation and destruction. Sad! pic.twitter.com/E1U2Jro1YC — Rev. Dean Nelson (@RevDeanNelson) May 9, 2022

First Care Women’s Health in Manassas, Virginia, was also vandalized by pro-abortion graffiti last week.

Andy Ngô has compiled a thread on Twitter of such incidents. The most recent include incidents in Baltimore and Frederick, Maryland. "Jane's Revenge" looks to have struck again.

Frederick, Maryland: Around May 14, the BirthRight pregnancy resource nonprofit was vandalized with pro-abortion graffiti. Far-left groups are attacking pregnancy resource centers across the US for providing help to pregnant women to give birth. pic.twitter.com/mWjPtWj1Bp — Andy Ngô ?????? (@MrAndyNgo) May 15, 2022

Protesters have also shown up at the homes of U.S. Supreme Court justices, and Justice Samuel Alito has left his home.

Democratic reactions thus far are certainly noteworthy. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had laughed off the protests at justice's homes, while then White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said they "encourage[d]" protests to continue.

The Women's March has since declared it to be a "Summer of Rage," which, as Mia highlighted, has already culminated in violence from pro-abortion activists at the "Bans Off Our Bodies" protests over the weekend.

The White House has also asked repeatedly to condemn pro-abortion vandalism against Catholic Churches. During a press briefing earlier this month, Psaki was asked to condemn such acts of vandalism by EWTN reporter Owen Jensen.

"I’ve not seen that report. Obviously, we don’t condone vandalism. We condone peaceful protest, and that’s something certainly we’re encouraging with everybody who feels passionate," Psaki said, as she ultimately snapped that she was moving on and cut him off from finishing asking another question.

As Julio covered on Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security has warned in an unclassified memo that threats "are likely to persist and may increase leading up to and following the issuing of the Court's official ruling." A department spokesperson told Axios that DHS "is committed to protecting Americans' freedom of speech and other civil rights and civil liberties, including the right to peacefully protest."

As Katie covered earlier on Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland has met with the justices in light of the memo.

The protests at justice's homes, as Shannon Bream pointed out during a Wednesday segment on Fox News' "Outnumbered" are in violation of federal law, and yet arrests are not taking place. Bream and co-host Harris Faulkner questioned what is to stop these protesters.

Emily Compagno, another co-host, pointed out how "ideologically, this rage has been blessed, right? These people have a right to be angry 'cause they are part of the Progressive Left" when it comes to protesters.

Compagno, who also talked about a lack of enforcement in the BLM protests and riots, went on to say that "what breaks my heart about this is the enforcement isn't even, right?"

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House Press Secretary under the Trump administration, expressed hope that the new press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, would take a different tone from Psaki.

Later on Wednesday afternoon, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Jean-Pierre about such protests.

DOOCY: "Are these threats from pro-abortion activists or anti-abortion activists?"



Karine Jean-Pierre: "It seems like to us that it is very one-sided on what we call out as intimidation or as violence." pic.twitter.com/kEq2PI1fWT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 18, 2022

Jean-Pierre first said President Joe Biden "believes the right to peace- — to peacefully protest in this country is fundamental," adding "but he also believes that violence, threats, and intimidation have no place in political discourse anywhere. That is true whether it is in front of a courthouse or in front of a healthcare clinic."

She also claimed "protests have been peaceful to date" and spoke of how "the Department of Justice has U.S. Marshals providing support to support [the Supreme] Court Marshal, and the Pres- — and the President believes Congress should pass the legislation to fund increased security for Court and judges as soon as possible."

That legislation in question, though, as Spencer covered on Wednesday, is being held up in the House, as Democrats want to protect the person who leaked the draft.