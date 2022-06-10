Pro-abortion Group Now Targeting ACB's Kids, Fellow Parishioners

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

One day after a man was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home, intending to kill him, protesters descended on Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s residence, targeted her children, and threatened her fellow parishioners.

The abortion activist group Ruth Sent Us asked supporters to come protest if they’re in the Washington, D.C., area.

“Our protests at Barrett’s home moved the needle to this coverage. Falls Church is a People of Praise stronghold. She sends her seven kids to a People of Praise school that she sat on the Board of Directors for. She attends church DAILY.”

The same group also went after Kavanaugh's wife and kids. 

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway called the escalation "horrific."

Most Popular