Pro-abortion Group Now Targeting ACB's Kids, Fellow Parishioners

One day after a man was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home, intending to kill him, protesters descended on Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s residence, targeted her children, and threatened her fellow parishioners.

The abortion activist group Ruth Sent Us asked supporters to come protest if they’re in the Washington, D.C., area.

“Our protests at Barrett’s home moved the needle to this coverage. Falls Church is a People of Praise stronghold. She sends her seven kids to a People of Praise school that she sat on the Board of Directors for. She attends church DAILY.”

After failed assassin uses Kavanaugh home address Democrat activists posted online, pro-abortion group RuthSentUs escalates against children and fellow parishioners of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Nobody is doing anything to stop any of this. pic.twitter.com/3n0FRm63pN — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 9, 2022

...These protesters are screaming into bullhorns to harass a justice because she disagrees with them on the interpretation of the Constitution. Yet, even law professors have praised the targeting of the homes of justices and even become "more aggressive." https://t.co/ZcVff2hWvH — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 9, 2022

What a disgrace--a justice could get shot and they?d just keep on goinghttps://t.co/xJRVTzMHn2 — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) June 9, 2022

The same group also went after Kavanaugh's wife and kids.

A special message for Ashley Kavanaugh and your daughters — this billboard was on your school grounds. We feel for you.@LeaderMcConnell and the GOP aren’t worried for your safety. They worry only for the expensive Supreme Court they rigged, and their own power. #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/g3n5fgjNZW — Ruth Sent Us ?? (@RuthSentUs) June 8, 2022

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway called the escalation "horrific."