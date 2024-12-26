Bill Maher Has a Harsh Message for Liberals Who Cut Off Their Families Over Politics

Left-wing comedian Bill Maher slammed liberals who cut off their family during the holidays over politics.

On Sunday’s installment of his podcast, “Club Random,” Maher and Jay Leno, the former “Tonight Show” host, spoke on the matter. In the episode, Leno and Maher discussed how entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. was seen as a “traitor” in the entertainment industry for hugging President Richard Nixon, who was a Republican.

“Remember him hugging Nixon?” Leno asked.

“So what?” Maher said.

“It’s so funny you mention that because, like today, we live in this time when you’re not allowed to have friends from the other side or cross lines politically,” Maher told Leno before going into a short rant.

“And, I forgot that there’s an example of that way back when, a guy who crossed lines politically. ‘Ooh, the worst thing you could ever do — be friends with a Republican,” he said, adding “Ahh! Call 911!”

“This is what I f—ing hate about the left,” Maher continued, bringing up President-elect Donald Trump.

“They’re not going to get me over to the Trump side, which they think they will sometimes, but just the idea that, you know, ‘cut your family off for Thanksgiving if they voted for the wrong guy.’ F— off, you f—s.’ And Sammy — when he hugged Nixon, he was ostracized by the left a lot. That was an early harbinger of that,” Maher explained.

“Oh yeah,” Leno said. “‘Cause you also had Black Panther, that whole movement going on…it was very big on college campuses at that time.”

That’s not all. Maher also ripped into the left's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts, calling them "virtue signaling and the stuff that they do just to make themselves feel better about being allies."

“You want to be a good ally?" Maher continued. “Better schools. Don’t graduate kids who don’t know anything and have no skills. More dads. And the drug war. Those are the practical things, and that’s not what they care about talking about.”

After President-elect Trump’s election victory, some left-wing figures, including “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin, called on liberals to disown their conservative families, saying they “voted not only against their families but against them.”

According to Fox News, Maher spoke out on the left during a monologue following Trump’s election win. This came after Yale University chief psychiatry resident Dr. Amanda Calhoun told MSNBC’s Joy Reid it was OK to cut off relatives who voted for Trump and to not be with them for the holidays.

“Oh, how pure. It’s like not letting certain people sit with you on the bus,” Maher said alongside a photo of Rosa Parks.

“Think about that, a mental health professional advising people to isolate during the holidays. And don’t forget to drink too much and put on weight,” he continued.

“You know who I really wouldn’t want to have Thanksgiving dinner with? This overly educated i.e. extremely stupid, Ivory Tower academic, but I would because if we ever want this nation to heal, this is what we have to do, force ourselves to reach out and find out why someone feels the way they do, and make the choices they make without prejudging them a monster. And they must do the same for you,” Maher continued.