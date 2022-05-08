Wisconsin Pro-Life Group Vandalized, as the Pro-Abortion Left Cheers On Over Twitter

As we've been covering at Townhall, pro-abortion activists have taken to threatening and even committing violence, as well as protesting at the homes of Supreme Court justices. Catholic Churches and pro-life organizations have also been targeted in the process, though the Biden administration has failed to sufficiently call it out. Such incidents have been planned and carried out after a draft opinion indicating the U.S. Supreme Court is looking to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked last week.

At some point on late Saturday or early Sunday, the headquarters of Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life organization in Madison, was vandalized, leading "Molotov" to trend on Twitter over Sunday.

Alexander Shur, of Wisconsin State Journal, wrote about the incident, as well as tweeted some footage of the damage. As he explained in his report:

Investigators are calling the fire at the building, on Madison's North Side near the Dane County Regional Airport, an arson. Julaine Appling, president of the lobbying and advocacy organization, said she and events coordinator Diane Westphall were getting ready for a Mother's Day brunch in Watertown when a building staff member informed her of the break-in. A person on the way to the airport before dawn saw smoke rising from the building and called police, Appling said. Police said flames were seen coming from the building shortly after 6 a.m. Nobody was hurt. Arriving at the office at 2801 International Lane at the same time as a reporter, two staff persons from the group found shattered glass from a broken window covering a corner office riddled with burned books. The smell of smoke persisted for hours after the fire, which damaged the corner office carpet and the wall beneath the window. The outside of the building was also sprayed with graffiti depicting an anarchy symbol, a coded anti-police slogan and the phrase, "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either." "What you're going to see here is a direct threat against us," Appling said. The incident comes just days after a leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion revealed a majority of the high court had agreed to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion across the country. "Imagine if somebody had been in the office when this happened. They would have been hurt." Appling said police found remnants of at least one Molotov cocktail. Police said a Molotov cocktail was thrown inside the building but did not ignite. It appears a separate fire was started after that, police said. Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes said in a statement that the department is working on the arson investigation with federal officials and the Madison Fire Department.

Andy Ngô replied to Shur's thread, pointing out that some of the graffiti is consistent with Antifa symbols.

The graffiti message suggests a far-left terrorism motive, particularly by antifa. They’ve already declared pro-life groups & activists to be targets of violence, with some releasing addresses on Twitter that have already been acted upon. pic.twitter.com/Uc2TZk9iU1 — Andy Ngô ?????? (@MrAndyNgo) May 8, 2022

He also posted from his own Twitter account that we can expect more attacks from Antifa when it comes to targeting pro-life groups and pregnancy resource centers. This is consistent with threats that pro-abortion groups have been making.

Far-left accounts on Twitter have been posting locations of pregnancy resource centers to be targeted as revenge for the Supreme Court draft opinion. Some centers have already been vandalized & even set on fire. #Antifa have praised those attacks & are calling for more. #abortion pic.twitter.com/ilR33Gyo3h — Andy Ngô ?????? (@MrAndyNgo) May 8, 2022

#Antifa have been sharing addresses of anti-abortion targets on Twitter (& within their cells). They’re praising attacks that have been carried out & are advocating for more. They call pro-life Christians, “Christofascists” & believe they must be attacked. https://t.co/RklEI0Eklx pic.twitter.com/ip6WEl2E8j — Andy Ngô ?????? (@MrAndyNgo) May 8, 2022

Many were quick to reply in the comments with delight about the act of violence, which is consistent with other tweets encouraging or celebrating violence. This is from random Twitter users and verified accounts alike.

To his credit, Wisconsin's Gov. Tony Evers, a pro-abortion Democratic, quickly released a statement, condemning the violence.

Other state officials and candidates are cited in Shur's report, with Republicans and Democrats alike condemning the violence. Democrats still stressed their support for Roe, though, and the city's mayor couldn't help herself from engaging in whataboutism.

From Shur's report:

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she understands that people are afraid and angry in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft but said violence isn't an acceptable response. "Madison believes strongly in the right to free speech, but it must be exercised nonviolently by all sides in this increasingly contentious debate," she said. Rhodes-Conway also said pro-abortion rights groups have also been targeted, and she called for Congress to pass a bill codifying the protections guaranteed under Roe v. Wade.

President Joe Biden has yet to address such vandalism, despite repeated calls for him to do so, and this most recent example was no different.

More violence and acts of vandalism is likely to follow. Lila Rose, president and founder of the pro-life group Live Action, tweeted out a call for people to report examples of pro-abortion violence, which her team will track.