Pro-Abortion Group Declares Open Season on Crisis Pregnancy Centers

The violent pro-abortion group Jane's Revenge, which is connected to the leftist anarchist group Antifa, has declared open season on pro-life crisis pregnancy centers and has issued an ultimatum.

"Your thirty days expired yesterday...Now the leash is off."



Jane's Revenge, the terrorist far-left group connected to #Antifa that carried out attacks targeting religious buildings & pregnancy centers, has released a new statement saying it's open season:https://t.co/cThyzpRxGW pic.twitter.com/5RdCc7ERQT — Andy Ngô ?????? (@MrAndyNgo) June 15, 2022

"We were unsurprised to see thirty days come and thirty days pass with no sign of consilience or even bare-minimum self-reflection from you who impersonate healthcare providers in order to harm the vulnerable. History may not repeat itself, but it certainly rhymes, and we’ve already seen such stanzas where medical autonomy is stripped away, humanity is increasingly criminalized, and merely surviving becomes largely untenable," the group released in a statement.

"Your thirty days expired yesterday. We offered an honourable way out. You could have walked away. Now the leash is off. And we will make it as hard as possible for your campaign of oppression to continue. We have demonstrated in the past month how easy and fun it is to attack," they threatened. "We are versatile, we are mercurial, and we answer to no one but ourselves. We promised to take increasingly drastic measures against oppressive infrastructures. Rest assured that we will, and those measures may not come in the form of something so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti."

The group then encouraged others to join them.

"From here forward, any anti-choice group who closes their doors, and stops operating will no longer be a target. But until you do, it’s open season, and we know where your operations are. The infrastructure of the enslavers will not survive. We will never stop, back down, slow down, or retreat," they said. "And for the allies of ours who doubt the authenticity of the communiqués and actions: there is a way you can get irrefutable proof that these actions are real. Go do one of your own. You are already one of us. Everyone with the urge to paint, to burn, to cut, to jam: now is the time."

Since a draft opinion of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was released in early May, which showed Supreme Court justices ruling to return abortion law to the states by effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, nearly two dozen crisis pregnancy centers have been fire bombed in cities across the country.

"You have seen that we are real, and that we are not merely pushing empty words. As we said: we are not one group but many. You have seen us in Madison WI, Ft. Collins CO, Reisertown MA, Olympia WA, Des Moines IA, Lynwood WA, Washington DC, Ashville NC, Buffalo NY, Hollywood FL, Vancouver WA, Frederick MA, Denton TX, Gresham OR, Eugene OR, Portland OR, among others, and we work in countless locations invisibly. You’ve read the communiqués from the various cells, you’ve seen the proliferating messages in graffiti and elsewhere, and you know that we are serious," the statement continues.