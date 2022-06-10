Today Is the Day that Jane's Revenge Warned Us About

Friday is the day that the radical pro-abortion group Jane's Revenge warned us about. When the group took credit for the firebombing of the headquarters for Wisconsin Family Action last month, they also issued a warning that emphasized that what happened in Wisconsin was "only a warning" and called it "the first flashpoint, but we are all over the US and we will issue no further warnings." The statement also read that "We demand the disbanding of all anti-choice establishments, fake clinics, and violent anti-choice groups within the next thirty days."

That attack took place sometime between late in the evening of May 8 and the early morning hours of May 9. The statement was shared over Twitter on May 10 by investigative journalist Robert Evans.

A blog post from Kelsey Hazzard, the president of Secular Pro-Life, noted the significance of the day on Friday morning.

In closing, the warning from Jane's Revenge read, "We are not one group, but many. We are in your city. We are in every city. Your repression only strengthens our accomplice-ship and resolve."

This would explain why so many attacks on pregnancy centers have occurred since then, mostly vandalism. That being said, the CompassCare Center in Buffalo, New York, was firebombed earlier this week, and the Oregon Right to Life office in Keizer, Oregon, was damaged by Molotov cocktails not long after the Wisconsin Family Action office was targeted.

On June 7, the Asheville Blade tweeted that the Mountain Area Pregnancy Services in West Asheville, North Carolina, had been vandalisized. In a lengthy thread covering the news, they appeared to dismiss, excuse and even condone the illegal actions. Several tweets accused the center of being "far-right" and being "a key part of anti-abortion disinformation and harassment networks," though they offered no proof of how the victim of vandalism had ever done so.

"No forced births." Centers like this one are a key part of anti-abortion disinformation and harassment networks... #avlnews pic.twitter.com/c3dTvV8DTS — Asheville Blade (@AvlBlade) June 7, 2022

Naturally the Asheville police quickly issued a promise to go after those who did this graffiti.



Despite its "progressive" marketing APD and #avlgov have consistently catered to the far-right, anti-abortion zealots are no exception. #avlgov — Asheville Blade (@AvlBlade) June 7, 2022

Photos by Veronica Coit #avlnews — Asheville Blade (@AvlBlade) June 7, 2022

One tweet even claimed that the police department promising to investigate the vandalism was an example of how it has "consistently catered to the far-right, anti-abortion zealots are no exception."

It's not merely a "Leftist news co-op" that claims to promise "Sharp journalism, analysis and perspectives without fear" that dismisses such vandalism, though. Each example of vandalism or even violence has resulted in similar reactions on social media.

Most disturbing of all, is how the Biden administration and Democrats have shown no true urgency in protecting pro-life groups and churches, despite the many calls for them to do so from outside advocacy groups to Republican members of Congress.

While Democratic officials in Wisconsin did condemn the firebombing perpetrated on the Wisconsin Family Action headquarters, the same cannot be said for the most part in New York and Oregon. While the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) did send a statement in condemnation to The Buffalo News, it was a mere sentence. The governor went on to tweet or retweet multiple times in support of abortion.

Not only did the Biden administration issue an incredibly delayed statement condemning what happened to the Wisconsin Family Action headquarters, no statements were issued when it came to Oregon Right to Life or CompassCare. The president hasn't even personally condemned a murder plot against Justice Brett Kavanaugh that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, though he did appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" since the news was reported.

Instead, what we've been treated to is not quite believable statements from White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates and Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claiming that they "have been forceful from the podium many times." Meanwhile, then-Press Secretary Jen Psaki had said just last month that they "encourage" protests outside the homes of the justices, which did take place. Justice Samuel Alito had even been relocated from his home.

There has been a newsworthy amount of violence and vandalism against pro-life groups since someone leaked a draft opinion last month showing that the U.S. Supreme Court looks to overturn Roe v. Wade with Dobbs v. Jackson. The official decision has yet to be released, though it is expected to come later this month. Next Monday and Wednesday have been announced as decision days.