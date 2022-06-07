'This Is the Pro-abortion Kristallnacht': Radical Abortion Activists Firebomb Another Pregnancy Center

Radical abortion activists firebombed a pro-life pregnancy center in Buffalo, New York, early Tuesday morning.

Graffiti on the building said, “Jane Was Here,” in reference to the group Jane’s Revenge, which carried out attacks against pregnancy centers in Wisconsin and Oregon in recent weeks, and vandalized more than a dozen churches and other pregnancy centers, according to LifeNews.com.

“This is the pro-abortion ‘Kristallnacht,’” CompassCare’s CEO, Jim Harden, told LifeNews. “Because of this act of violence, the needs of women facing unplanned pregnancy will go unmet and babies will die.”

Harden said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has turned a blind eye to the violence.

“Ironically, New York’s Governor not only ignored the violence but instead earmarked $35 million in taxpayer funds to increase security at abortion clinics. Adding insult to injury the New York legislature passed a bill investigating pro-life pregnancy centers precisely because they do not perform abortions,” he added. “I wonder if Gov. Hochul will veto the Pregnancy Center Investigation Bill? I wonder if Attorney General Letitia James will investigate these cowardly criminals?”

Harden vowed to rebuild.

“CompassCare will rebuild. Because women deserve better. CompassCare will not stop because pre-born boys and girls deserve protection,” he said.