Abortion
White House, Democrats Continue to Remain Silent As Pro-Lifers Met with More Violence

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Jun 08, 2022 10:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

On Tuesday, as Leah covered, the CompassCare pregnancy center was firebombed and vandalized by "Jane Was Here" graffiti in reference to Jane's Revenge, the radical pro-abortion group that has similarly targeted pregnancy centers in Wisconsin and Oregon. 


As of Wednesday morning, the White House has yet to release an official statement in light of this recent attack. While a statement condemning the violence came when the Wisconsin Family Action's building was firebombed in Madison, it was very delayed.

Tuesday's White House press briefing featured actor Matthew McConaughey discussing gun control and gun violence. McConaughey is from Uvalde, Texas, where the tragic mass shooting killed 19 children and two teachers. Thus, it's not entirely surprising that the firebombed pro-life center did not come up.

Even if yesterday's briefing wasn't so focused on gun control, it's not a sure thing that it would have come up. Whether Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would have sufficiently answered if asked is anyone's guess. 

Jean-Pierre's predecessor, Jen Psaki, was asked multiple times about radical pro-abortion activists vandalizing churches and protesting at the homes of justices. While Psaki did condemn violence, she cut EWTN's Owen Jensen off from finishing his question when he asked about a Catholic Church in Boulder, Colorado, being vandalized, and she doubled down on how the White House "encourage[s]" protests, as well as sought to frame the issue as there was "passion" from these pro-abortion activists. 

When it comes to the lack of a delayed response or responses, Republican lawmakers have had to nudge the Biden administration along. On Tuesday, Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, the two pro-life Republican senators from Mississippi, released a press release highlighting a letter they signed that was drafted by Sen. Jim Moran (R-KS), signed by multiple other senators, and sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland calling on him to protect pro-life groups from violence. 

The responses, or lack thereof, from the state level, are just as disappointing. 

A report from Stephen T. Watson of The Buffalo News contained the barest of statements from Gov. Kathy Hochul's (D-NY) office. "Governor Hochul condemns violence of any kind, and the State Police stand ready to assist local authorities with the investigation," a spokesman said in an email to the outlet. 

Not only did Gov. Hochul not mention or condemn the attack on her campaign or official Twitter accounts, but she made a pro-abortion tweet from her official account and has tweeted or retweeted no less than four times promoting her pro-abortion agenda from her campaign account since the firebomb was reported. 

Meanwhile, Attorney General Letitia James' office did not even respond to a request for comment. She didn't tweet about it from either her official or campaign account. 

"This is the pro-abortion Kristallnacht. Because of this act of violence, the needs of women facing unplanned pregnancy will go unmet and babies will die," said CompassCare CEO Jim Harden. "I wonder if Gov. Hochul will veto the Pregnancy Center Investigation Bill? I wonder if Attorney General Letitia James will investigate these cowardly criminals? CompassCare will rebuild because women deserve better. CompassCare will not stop serving because pre-born boys and girls deserve protection."

There were no tweets or statements from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand or Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the state's two particularly pro-abortion senators.

In addition to the firebombing of multiple pro-life centers, countless pregnancy resource centers have been vandalized.

Last Friday, Mary Margaret Olohan of The Daily Wire tweeted a thread of how the Capitol Hill Crisis Pregnancy Center was vandalized, again by Jane's Revenge.

As leftists over Twitter have similarly cheered on the firebombing and vandalism elsewhere, they did so in this instance as well. 

Jane's Revenge continues to let its presence be known around D.C. in other ways, too.

This is hardly the last of what's to come. The lack of a proper response from the White House and the Democrats is particularly disturbing considering that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) last month released a memo pointing to coming violence over the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, signaling that the U.S. Supreme Court looks to overturn Roe v. Wade

The leaked draft in Dobbs was released early last month and has led to an influx of pro-abortion radicalism, including violence. The official decision is expected to be released later this month, with dozens of other cases still needing decisions handed down. 

