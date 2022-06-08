White House, Democrats Continue to Remain Silent As Pro-Lifers Met with More Violence

On Tuesday, as Leah covered, the CompassCare pregnancy center was firebombed and vandalized by "Jane Was Here" graffiti in reference to Jane's Revenge, the radical pro-abortion group that has similarly targeted pregnancy centers in Wisconsin and Oregon.

BREAKING: Early this morning, a pregnancy help organization in Buffalo, New York, called CompassCare was firebombed. Pro-abortion terrorism must be immediately investigated & addressed by law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/GWVPDtNlbM





As of Wednesday morning, the White House has yet to release an official statement in light of this recent attack. While a statement condemning the violence came when the Wisconsin Family Action's building was firebombed in Madison, it was very delayed.

Tuesday's White House press briefing featured actor Matthew McConaughey discussing gun control and gun violence. McConaughey is from Uvalde, Texas, where the tragic mass shooting killed 19 children and two teachers. Thus, it's not entirely surprising that the firebombed pro-life center did not come up.

Even if yesterday's briefing wasn't so focused on gun control, it's not a sure thing that it would have come up. Whether Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would have sufficiently answered if asked is anyone's guess.

Jean-Pierre's predecessor, Jen Psaki, was asked multiple times about radical pro-abortion activists vandalizing churches and protesting at the homes of justices. While Psaki did condemn violence, she cut EWTN's Owen Jensen off from finishing his question when he asked about a Catholic Church in Boulder, Colorado, being vandalized, and she doubled down on how the White House "encourage[s]" protests, as well as sought to frame the issue as there was "passion" from these pro-abortion activists.

When it comes to the lack of a delayed response or responses, Republican lawmakers have had to nudge the Biden administration along. On Tuesday, Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, the two pro-life Republican senators from Mississippi, released a press release highlighting a letter they signed that was drafted by Sen. Jim Moran (R-KS), signed by multiple other senators, and sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland calling on him to protect pro-life groups from violence.

The responses, or lack thereof, from the state level, are just as disappointing.

A report from Stephen T. Watson of The Buffalo News contained the barest of statements from Gov. Kathy Hochul's (D-NY) office. "Governor Hochul condemns violence of any kind, and the State Police stand ready to assist local authorities with the investigation," a spokesman said in an email to the outlet.

Not only did Gov. Hochul not mention or condemn the attack on her campaign or official Twitter accounts, but she made a pro-abortion tweet from her official account and has tweeted or retweeted no less than four times promoting her pro-abortion agenda from her campaign account since the firebomb was reported.

57 years ago today, the Supreme Court ruled in Griswold v. Connecticut protecting the right to use contraception.

°Reproductive health care is under imminent attack in our country today — but under my watch, New York will always be a safe harbor for those in need of care. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Attorney General Letitia James' office did not even respond to a request for comment. She didn't tweet about it from either her official or campaign account.

"This is the pro-abortion Kristallnacht. Because of this act of violence, the needs of women facing unplanned pregnancy will go unmet and babies will die," said CompassCare CEO Jim Harden. "I wonder if Gov. Hochul will veto the Pregnancy Center Investigation Bill? I wonder if Attorney General Letitia James will investigate these cowardly criminals? CompassCare will rebuild because women deserve better. CompassCare will not stop serving because pre-born boys and girls deserve protection."

There were no tweets or statements from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand or Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the state's two particularly pro-abortion senators.

In addition to the firebombing of multiple pro-life centers, countless pregnancy resource centers have been vandalized.

Last Friday, Mary Margaret Olohan of The Daily Wire tweeted a thread of how the Capitol Hill Crisis Pregnancy Center was vandalized, again by Jane's Revenge.

Clinic director Janet believes the vandalism was done by pro-abortion protestors concerned about the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade. Police on the scene pic.twitter.com/Mx31uBqxiP — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 3, 2022

I wrote about this crisis pregnancy center for the @DailyCaller News Foundation in 2019. When I wrote this, the center’s shelves were overflowing with baby clothes of all sizes, brand new boxed up car seats, baby food, children’s books and more. https://t.co/ZoEN6sQXod — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 3, 2022

As leftists over Twitter have similarly cheered on the firebombing and vandalism elsewhere, they did so in this instance as well.

But if you go home feelingly good about showing women photos of an aborted fetus then that says alot about you and your values. — It’s The End Of The World As We Know It ... And (@SCOTUSMarshal) June 3, 2022

My face when someone doesn’t let me do my fascism in peace pic.twitter.com/V60DermA5B — John Breen (@_breeeeen_) June 3, 2022

Jane's Revenge continues to let its presence be known around D.C. in other ways, too.

In addition to @MaryMargOlohan reporting that a DC pregnancy center was vandalized by Jane’s Revenge while leftists cheer on over Twitter, this appeared on S Street NE in DC. Warner DePriest shared this with me, saying “they’re plastering these around town.” pic.twitter.com/vxUN10JPjG — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) June 8, 2022

This is hardly the last of what's to come. The lack of a proper response from the White House and the Democrats is particularly disturbing considering that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) last month released a memo pointing to coming violence over the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, signaling that the U.S. Supreme Court looks to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The leaked draft in Dobbs was released early last month and has led to an influx of pro-abortion radicalism, including violence. The official decision is expected to be released later this month, with dozens of other cases still needing decisions handed down.