This New Polling Is Excellent News for Republicans

We are now less than 100 days from the midterm elections, and this latest round of polling shows there's even more bad news for Democrats. Yesterday, we learned that the DNC had to take out a $15 million mortgage on their headquarters to bail them out of their financial mess and—despite that—the DNC is still worth -$2.2 million while the RNC has $128.5 million cash on hand.

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Polling reflects the unpopularity of Democrats.

On Iran, voters now trust President Trump and Republicans more than Democrats.

Who has a better approach to Iran?



🔴 Trump: 32%

🔵 Democrats: 30%

🟡 Neither: 22%



CBS/YouGov poll | 7/22-7/24 pic.twitter.com/4GmsE0xsv8 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) July 26, 2026

That's a shift since April.

CNN: Voters now trust Republicans more on Iran



Trust on Iran:

April: 🔵 Democrats +2

Now: 🔴 Republicans +2 pic.twitter.com/GXgAADLwck — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) July 27, 2026

"In April, according to a Washington Post/Ipsos poll, the Democrats were more trusted by two points. But look where the shift has been. If anything, the shift has been in the Republican direction. Now the Republicans and Donald Trump are trusted more, by two points, on Iran," Enten said. "So, again, over the course of the war, if anything, the Republicans are the ones that have been gaining ground, which I think just goes so opposed to all of the news coverage that we have seen so far."

This may be due, in part, to the fact that Democrats are at historic lows, in terms of net approval.

CNN: Democrats are historically unpopular.



Net Approval of Democrats:

Feb: 🔴-41

May: 🔴-39

July: 🔴-39 pic.twitter.com/3kNXZNc9rY — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) July 27, 2026

"In late February at the beginning of the war, it was minus 41 points. Minus 39, minus 39," Harry Enten said, referring to May and July's numbers.

"And so you're just looking at these numbers right here and you go to yourself, no wonder ... that Democrats simply cannot take the ball and run with it and actually, in the polls, be trusted more on Iran because the Democrats in Congress, simply put, are not well liked," Enten continued, "and in fact, these are the three lowest on record in terms of percentage points for the approval for Democrats in Congress. So it all puts together a picture: Donald Trump and Republicans may not be liked, but Democrats in Congress are really hated."

What are the Democrats offering voters? Their radical socialist brethren are vowing to destroy this country, and that's not hyperbole. They want to abolish the Senate, the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and ICE. They want to open our borders, grant amnesty to all illegal aliens, enact Medicare for All, and empty our prisons and defund the police. That may play well in deep blue areas, but not to the majority of the country.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.