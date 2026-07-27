NBA Star Goes Off on Zohran Mamdani for 'Playing President' in Comments About Benjamin Netanyahu
NBA Star Goes Off on Zohran Mamdani for 'Playing President' in Comments About...
Leftists Melt Down After Trump Compares CNN's Kaitlan Collins to a Certain TikTok Influencer
Leftists Melt Down After Trump Compares CNN's Kaitlan Collins to a Certain TikTok...
The Democratic Socialists Are Coming for Our Children
The Democratic Socialists Are Coming for Our Children
VIP
Stay Away, Mamdani
Stay Away, Mamdani
Fauci's Diary Entries Expose How the Media Was in Bed With Him on COVID
Fauci's Diary Entries Expose How the Media Was in Bed With Him on...
Leftists Continue to Protest Officer Involved Shooting in Madison by Harassing Business Owners
Leftists Continue to Protest Officer Involved Shooting in Madison by Harassing Business Ow...
Rand Paul Drops Two Years' Worth of Dairy Entries From Anthony Fauci
Rand Paul Drops Two Years' Worth of Dairy Entries From Anthony Fauci
Zohran Mamdani Just Said This Is the 'Bedrock' of NYC — Is He Serious?
Zohran Mamdani Just Said This Is the 'Bedrock' of NYC — Is He...
Police Are Investigating After Shots Were Fired at Boston Area Catholic Charities Location
Police Are Investigating After Shots Were Fired at Boston Area Catholic Charities Location
Katy Perry Is Upset the White House TikTok Account Used Her Music, but the Joke's on Her
Katy Perry Is Upset the White House TikTok Account Used Her Music, but...
Minnesota Schools Will Start Using 'Transgender Dolls' With Children As Young As Four
Minnesota Schools Will Start Using 'Transgender Dolls' With Children As Young As Four
Here's the Latest Update on Mitch McConnell's Health
Here's the Latest Update on Mitch McConnell's Health
Evidence of Design at the Frontier of Biology
Evidence of Design at the Frontier of Biology
Trump Makes Major Demand to the Senate
Trump Makes Major Demand to the Senate
Tipsheet

This New Polling Is Excellent News for Republicans

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 27, 2026 12:20 PM
This New Polling Is Excellent News for Republicans
Saul Loeb/Pool via AP

We are now less than 100 days from the midterm elections, and this latest round of polling shows there's even more bad news for Democrats. Yesterday, we learned that the DNC had to take out a $15 million mortgage on their headquarters to bail them out of their financial mess and—despite that—the DNC is still worth -$2.2 million while the RNC has $128.5 million cash on hand.

Advertisement

Polling reflects the unpopularity of Democrats.

On Iran, voters now trust President Trump and Republicans more than Democrats.

That's a shift since April.

"In April, according to a Washington Post/Ipsos poll, the Democrats were more trusted by two points. But look where the shift has been. If anything, the shift has been in the Republican direction. Now the Republicans and Donald Trump are trusted more, by two points, on Iran," Enten said. "So, again, over the course of the war, if anything, the Republicans are the ones that have been gaining ground, which I think just goes so opposed to all of the news coverage that we have seen so far."

This may be due, in part, to the fact that Democrats are at historic lows, in terms of net approval.

"In late February at the beginning of the war, it was minus 41 points. Minus 39, minus 39," Harry Enten said, referring to May and July's numbers.

Recommended

It’s Going to Be JD and Kamala, So Calm Down Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC DONALD TRUMP POLLING

"And so you're just looking at these numbers right here and you go to yourself, no wonder ... that Democrats simply cannot take the ball and run with it and actually, in the polls, be trusted more on Iran because the Democrats in Congress, simply put, are not well liked," Enten continued, "and in fact, these are the three lowest on record in terms of percentage points for the approval for Democrats in Congress. So it all puts together a picture: Donald Trump and Republicans may not be liked, but Democrats in Congress are really hated."

What are the Democrats offering voters? Their radical socialist brethren are vowing to destroy this country, and that's not hyperbole. They want to abolish the Senate, the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and ICE. They want to open our borders, grant amnesty to all illegal aliens, enact Medicare for All, and empty our prisons and defund the police. That may play well in deep blue areas, but not to the majority of the country.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It’s Going to Be JD and Kamala, So Calm Down Kurt Schlichter
Here's the Latest Update on Mitch McConnell's Health Cameron Arcand
Fauci's Diary Entries Expose How the Media Was in Bed With Him on COVID Amy Curtis
Zohran Mamdani Just Said This Is the 'Bedrock' of NYC — Is He Serious? Amy Curtis
Rand Paul Drops Two Years' Worth of Dairy Entries From Anthony Fauci Amy Curtis
Trump Makes Major Demand to the Senate Cameron Arcand

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

It’s Going to Be JD and Kamala, So Calm Down Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement