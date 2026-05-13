CNN Analyst Delivered a BIG Reality Check for Dems Yesterday

It’s not over yet, folks. Sure, Donald Trump’s approval ratings need to go up, gas prices must drop, and we’re facing historic challenges with parties in power during midterm elections, but Democrats are so unpopular and disliked that it might not even matter. Democrats are hoping for a blue wave, but right now it looks like a weak stream.

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The new CNN poll should serve as a big time reality check for Dems.



Yes, Trump isn't liked on the economy... but neither are the Dems.



Dems' lead on the generic House ballot isn't growing.



With redistricting, the race for House control is well within the margin of error. pic.twitter.com/ewJ6w1W1AT — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) May 12, 2026

CNN’s Harry Enten dampened their 2026 midterm hopes by noting their six-point lead on the congressional ballot has been cut in half, and if this trend continues, it’s truly a dead heat. This is why Republicans' redistricting efforts are so critical. Yes, Trump’s approval ratings are not good, but the Democrats are even worse. The president has a net approval rating of -36 points among registered voters. On handling economic matters, however, the contest is tied between the GOP and Democrats, showing that the Hakeem Jeffries-Chuck Schumer-led party is mightily unpopular. So, please, Democrats, check yourself. Trump and the GOP might not be popular, but they’re more liked than you people.

We saw hints of this when NBC News conducted a poll showing Immigration and Customs Enforcement being viewed more favorably than Democrats, even after the Renee Good shooting in Minneapolis.

The media bubble keeps liberals insulated, as hordes of brainwashed boomers and pink-haired, nose-pierced freaks absorb the left-wing propaganda spread by the fake news press. For example, only a liberal would think an 8 million ‘No Kings’ protest indicates Trump is in trouble. It was all in areas where Democrats dominate. But if you watched CNN, you’d think 80 million attended these silly little rallies.

The risk of a blowout has decreased significantly compared to a month ago. Democrats have become lazier and less intelligent, which makes sense since Chuck is finished and House Democrats are led by Temu Obama.

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