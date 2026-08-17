Excuse Me, We Have Lenders Operating Under Sharia Law in Minneapolis

This is what many are talking about regarding immigration: you should assimilate. Most do, but there is a significant and vocal sliver that does not, and wishes to turn slices of America into the third-world hell hole from whence they came. That’s not going to happen. Deportation is the only remedy if that’s the case.

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In Minneapolis, to the shock of no one, there’s been an alternative financing operation since 2007 that adheres to Sharia law. I’m not kidding. It’s for wannabe business owners who don’t want to pay interest. We’re not a Muslim country, so what is this trash? Only 48 loans totaling around $1.44 million have been issued, but the principle remains — in this country, you take out a loan, you pay interest (via Alpha News):

A federal FDIC evaluation of St. Cloud, Minnesota, says the area’s “rapidly growing migrant population” is majority Muslim and:



“creating a need for Sharia-compliant lenders.” pic.twitter.com/enOiYuLtDo — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) August 16, 2026

Minneapolis operates a loan program for business owners who don’t want to pay interest for religious reasons — and $1.44 million has already been issued through that program. The city’s Alternative Financing program was created specifically to comply with Islamic law, or Sharia, which prohibits charging or paying interest — known as riba — and instead relies on financing structures that generate a return without conventional interest. Since officially launching in 2007, the Alternative Financing program has issued loans to 48 businesses totaling $1.44 million, according to information the city provided to Alpha News. Eight loans are currently active and totaled $470,000 when they were disbursed. The Minneapolis City Council first approved the Alternative Financing program in 2006 as a complement to the city’s Two Percent Loan Program that provides loans to city businesses. Now, the Alternative Financing program is drawing national attention after journalist Natalie Winters highlighted Minneapolis’ Sharia-compliant financing. Winter’s social media post had a list of instances where Sharia-compliant financing is being promoted. […] In Minneapolis, city government operates a program called the Two Percent Loan program. That program allows businesses in the city to receive a loan from a private lender and have Minneapolis match that sum up to $75,000. Businesses can only use the money for equipment or to improve their building. The private lender sets their own financial terms for its portion of the loan, and Minneapolis charges 2% interest on its portion of the loan. The loan term cannot exceed 10 years. The Alternative Financing program is a variation of the same program but it allows Muslims to obtain those same loans without having to pay the 2% interest. Instead, Muslims using the Alternative Financing program pay a 2% “rate of return” charge. “A private lender provides half the financing at their rate of return, and the City provides the rest, up to $75,000, at a 2% rate of return,” a city spokesperson told Alpha News.

Yeah, let’s dig deeper into this nonsense, please. Also, yes, not all these loans have been repaid on time. Natalie Winters found other examples of similar financing schemes in Seattle and Louisville.

Louisville, Kentucky: Louisville Metro rewrote its own small-business lending program to accommodate Islamic finance, announcing that METCO “will now offer a Sharia-compliant modification option.” pic.twitter.com/zixNanutjT — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) August 12, 2026

Saint Peter, Minnesota: Saint Peter’s Economic Development Authority restructured a municipal loan around Sharia lending rules, making it “structured to eliminate interest payments” and replacing interest with a 3.25% “profit.” pic.twitter.com/Bsz0TTXqkY — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) August 12, 2026

Maine: Official Maine legislative testimonysays state law was changed so state-chartered credit unions “can now offer Sharia-compliant mortgage loans.” pic.twitter.com/BwoHxhzAWU — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) August 12, 2026

Seattle, Washington: Seattle’s mayoral housing plan created an official action item titled “Housing Tools for Sharia-Compliant Lending” and committed the city to expanding access to those products. pic.twitter.com/2bfn8RRbEH — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) August 12, 2026

Washington State: Washington’s Department of Commerce explicitly recommends developing “Sharia-compliant financial products” for underserved businesses. — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) August 12, 2026

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